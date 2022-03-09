Hashtag Orange bags digital marketing mandate for LPU Online

Hashtag Orange has won the digital marketing mandate for LPU Online. While announcing the addition of an educational brand to its portfolio, the agency reported that it will be tasked with the responsibility of Social Media, Creative, SEO and Media for LPU Online.

As India’s largest private and top-ranked university, LPU is now available on screen. Taking the legacy of world-class education forward, the University is offering the Same Degree, Now Online. And Hashtag Orange is helping the brand in achieving its goals with a robust digital marketing strategy customised with the burgeoning trend of studying anytime from anywhere.

Throwing light on gaining the account, Mukesh Vij, Founder of Hashtag Orange stated, “LPU Online is a prestigious inclusion to our clientele. Our motto is to establish the brand as the new-wayof learning while keeping its educational roots intact. The Hashtag Orange team is working closely with the LPU Online team to create the most amazing work together.”

Speaking about the association, Ginni Nijhawan, Sr. Director, LPU Online said, “It’s exciting to have Hashtag Orange as our new digital marketing partner. The ever-evolving creative and strategic capabilities of the agency blend in perfectly with our motto to offer the Same Degree, Now Online. Through this collaboration, we envision LPU Online transforming the lives of several students across the world."

