Filo launches first brand campaign ‘Ask Filo’

Filo, the world’s only instant live tutoring app where students can access tutors LIVE within 60 seconds launched its first-ever brand campaign “Ask Filo”.

The campaign puts the spotlight on the vulnerabilities faced by secondary and senior secondary students and shows how Filo can address them. Conceptualized by Filo’s in-house brand and marketing team and produced by The Flying Boots Production, the films bring to the fore the challenges faced by students – difficulty in understanding certain concepts, helplessness while self-studying, and hesitation in asking questions in the classroom. These are overcome convincingly by LIVE one-to-one tutoring on the FILO app.

The brand has released the campaign, which consists of three films, today across its social media channels – YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Imbesat Ahmad, Co-Founder & CEO, Filo said “The films are an embodiment of our brand purpose – ‘Student 1, Self Doubt – 0. Always! Filo will be there for every student as a companion on good and bad days of their learning journey.’ Our brand & marketing team has captured the essence of our user reviews in the ads. Students need a genuine support system when they study. It’s a high-intent environment when someone has sat to study on their own. In that moment of need, Filo will always stand by every student, will always be available. And that is the message we want to give to students, ‘Come what may, Filo will never abandon you.’”

