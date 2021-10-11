upGrad partners with Sony’s Shark Tank India as Co-presenting Sponsor

Edtech branz upGrad today announced its partnership with Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV as the Co-presenting Sponsor for the very first edition of Shark Tank India.

“This association aligns with the brand’s vision of powering career success for the workforce as their trusted LifeLongLearning partner and will further the brand’s deep India penetration goal,” the company said.

“India is a conducive market for a concept as unique as ‘Shark Tank’ where business ideas, business prototypes or active businesses will get propelled into reality by experienced investors and business experts. The international format has had a huge fan following especially with the young & aspiring entrepreneurs, as well as working professionals who are the core target audience for upGrad,” it said further.

“From those participating in the show to the audience, will account for India’s most ambitious lot. upGrad strongly believes that these will be the most driven professionals who would want to speed up their career growth or nurture their entrepreneurial zeal, for which the need for upskilling is inevitable. This synergy between the encouraging format of the show and the brand’s core ethos is what makes this association a great fit,” it said.

Commenting on the association, Ranjana Mangla, Head Ad Sales Revenue, SonyLIV, remarked, “India is rapidly turning into a digital-first economy, and the entertainment preferences of its consumers are evolving daily. Keeping this at the forefront, we have partnered with upGrad as a co-powered sponsor for the first-ever edition of Shark Tank India on SonyLIV. With this high-quality business-oriented show, we endeavor to boost India's growth trajectory. SonyLIV's diverse content library will help the brand connect with the right audience. Onboarding upGrad, Asia’s higher edtech major will help us tap new audience segments and heighten our innovations for the show. It’s a great alliance for the two companies, and we are excited about the journey ahead of us.”

Arjun Mohan, CEO – India, upGrad, added, “We are thrilled to come onboard for the first-ever Season of Shark Tank India that will celebrate young entrepreneurs from across the Bharat and their zeal of creating business opportunities & employment within the country. upGrad’s core existence lies in equipping ambitious professionals with best of domain-specific skills and knowledge that shall help them attain exceptional career outcomes. The strategic partnership will not only bring us closer to millions of individuals, but also look forward to building an inclusive ecosystem of talent that is best placed to contribute meaningfully towards India’s rising GDP growth.”







