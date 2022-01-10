Teachmint launches ‘Teacher vs Teacher’ battle in latest campaign

Education infrastructure startup Teachmint has kick-started the new year with a brand new digital teaching awareness campaign #TeachmintApnaoSimplyPadhao. In a series of four short, quirky ad films, Teachmint demonstrates the benefits of digitization to teachers, beyond “live classes” and shows how automation can help them save time, stress and energy while meeting all their teaching needs.

The films are shot in a boxing ring, set up as a competition between two teachers where one uses traditional techniques, and another has Teachmint’s state-of-the-art, mobile-first classroom solution at his disposal. The ad films are designed for digital distribution and will be available across all social media platforms.

The first video depicts Teachmint’s automated question generation feature that allows Teacher Anand to have access to 10 Lakh+ questions on the Teachmint platform, where he can create an entire test in just a click. On the other hand, Teacher Shastri struggles with keeping up, creating the test manually.

Teacher vs Teacher - Test Automation

The second film, or ‘Round 2’, depicts how the conventional pen and paper method of grading answer sheets can bear down teachers. Fashioned as a competition between the two teachers again, Teacher Anand utilizes Teachmint's automated test grading to process a record number of answer sheets in a stipulated time period while Teacher Shashtri lags behind with his conventional method of checking answers.

Teacher vs Teacher - Test paper correction

Similarly, the two other ad films showcase how Teachmint's educator-focused features like automatic homework sheets and live class recording make it the perfect smart tool for a teacher.

Teacher vs Teacher - course revision

Teacher vs Teacher - homework sharing

Divyansh Bordia, COO & Co-Founder, Teachmint, said, "We are very excited to kick-start the new year with a narrative to help teachers understand the value digitization can bring into their lives. With the Teachmint platform, teachers are one click away from simplifying all their teaching needs - from the way they create and correct tests to the way they assign homework. Teachmint was built with the mission to make teaching simpler and to help every teacher connect with their students easily, from anywhere on any device. With "Teachmint Apnao, Simply Padhao", we want to demonstrate this convenience to the teachers of digital India and show them how digitization can bring them closer to greater efficiency with lesser stress."

