Square Enix partners with JetSynthesys to announce pre-registrations for ‘Ludo Zenith’

Japanese gaming giant, Square Enix, and new-age digital entertainment and technology company, JetSynthesys, have announced the pre-registrations of their much-awaited game, ‘Ludo Zenith’. Consumers are invited to pre-register for the exciting new game ahead of the official launch later this month. Furthermore, ace cricketer, Ajinkya Rahane has also been brought on board to announce this special partnership via an Instagram post and story. If you have missed this sneak peek, check out the post here.

The launch of Ludo Zenith marks Square Enix’s foray into the casual gaming segment in India. With the gaming industry skyrocketing in recent times, casual gaming has emerged as one of the top three online gaming segments in the country. Betting big on this, this game is set to target the 400Mn+ Ludo users in the country. Guaranteed to spark interest across age groups, Ludo Zenith comes with a host of exciting new features like rank progression, character abilities, 3D arenas and superpowers that can be unleashed to give users that winning edge.

Consumers can pre-register for the game by clicking on the link mentioned below and they will be notified when the game goes live on Google Play store. Apart from being the first ones to play the game, all users who pre-register will get 10 exciting high-risk & high-return special dice as rewards.

Commenting on this association, Ryoma Matsui, Director, SQUARE ENIX India said, “India has always been a very important market for us. We are extremely delighted to start the pre-registrations for Ludo Zenith, followed by an official launch later partnered with JetSynthesys.

Commenting on this association, Rajan Navani, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, JetSynthesys, said, “We are delighted to partner with Square Enix, a multi-billion dollar company synonymous with innovation in the gaming segment. This association perfectly aligns with our overall vision to expand our presence, both in India and globally. And we are confident that our enhanced version of the game will be well received by millions of Ludo fans across the country.”

Square Enix will publish the game, and JetSynthesys will develop and market the game which will be available on the App Store and the Google Play Store.

