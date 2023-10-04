Underutilisation of martech tools: Marketers under pressure to cut down on tech spends?
Organisations are likely to optimise costs as they realise that marketers are harnessing just one-third of the technology's capabilities despite it consuming a quarter of their budget, say experts
In 2023, CMOs invested over a quarter of their marketing budgets on technology, says a Gartner report. But even though 25.4% of budgets were allocated to tech tools, utilisation of their organisation's overall martech stack’s capability dropped to just 33% on average this year, marking a third consecutive year of decline (42% in 2022 and 58% in 2020). Underutilisation of the martech stack is taking a toll on organisations’ overall ROI, and marketers now are under pressure to cut technology spends. According to the Gartner survey, the percentage of marketers facing this pressure is as high as 75%.
Fair to say that marketers today are in a fix. They are operating in a space that is ruled by technology- the kind of technology that evolves faster than fashion trends and food habits. There are over 11,000 martech tools as of today, and with so many tools at their disposal, the marketing budgets have been through a topsy-turvy situation.
More tech is not always better
“Like gamblers looking to write-off their losses with the next bet, CMOs are attracted to the allure of newer technologies, no doubt amplified by the chatter around generative AI,” says Ewan McIntyre, Chief of Research and VP Analyst in the Gartner Marketing practice.
It is almost like jumping onto the latest trends without being sure of what’s in store. However, while it is good to be excited about buzzwords, marketers tend to forget the very basic aspect of ‘quality over quantity’. McIntyre points out that while this hunger to invest is understandable, it illustrates the sunk-cost fallacy that more tech is always better.
Underutilisation invariably occurs when the eventual users either do not see adequate benefits vis a vis the effort or are not appropriately supported during the change from the old to the new, believes Saurabh Varma, Founder & CEO, Wondrlab Network.
“To prevent unnecessary spending on martech tools they may not be fully utilised, marketers should adopt a strategic approach that involves a thorough needs assessment, careful tool evaluation, executing POC before full deployment, extensive training through the adoption and usage phase, and continuous performance monitoring,” he added.
The highest reported investment increase across all major marketing resources by CMOs this year goes toward marketing technology, while the largest decrease to labour.
Defining the use case
Vishal Jacob, Chief Digital & Transformation Officer, Wavemaker India explains that marketers actually go wrong at the design stage when the use cases are being articulated. “Every tech investment has to solve for a marketing problem. Mistakes generally happen when the use cases are not quite well articulated or if the use cases are well defined then the tech architecture to address the uses case is not clearly defined, and as a result of this, they tend to overinvest in the tools,” Jacob said.
As this trend continues, organisations are likely to face increasing pressure to optimise costs, particularly when they realise that marketers are harnessing just one-third of the technology's capabilities despite it consuming a quarter of their total budget.
Benjamin Bloom, VP Analyst in the Gartner Marketing practice, says in the report that CMOs should press martech teams to find opportunities to simplify so the rest of the function can flourish. “Cutting underused technology within the current stack can also preserve some ‘dry powder’ for transformative applications that aren’t yet generally available,” Bloom says.
Lack of integration - skill sets & tools
Jacob further pointed out that overinvestment & underutilisation is also a result of the lack of appropriate skill sets. “There are two types of skill sets in this case. The tech people who might not know the marketing side, and the marketing people who might be unaware of the tech aspect. When the coherence between the marketing and technology teams don’t come together, then there might be a bit of a problem,” he said.
Speaking about what can solve the lack of integration between the two teams, Jacob says that the conversations between them need to be structured quite well and there should be a very clear call out and articulation in terms of what the marketing team wants to solve for. “Along with that, the tech team should be able to clearly articulate what is possible, what is not possible and what is possible at a certain cost,” he added.
While teams integrating and working is one aspect, there also is the integration of the martech tools that is equally important.
Experts feel that with a clear technology strategy and a phased roadmap that aligns with business goals, CMOs can ensure seamless integration across their martech stack. Varma advises that CMOs should prioritise tools that offer robust APIs and support interoperability. “Regularly review the stack to eliminate redundant or incompatible tools and invest in a centralised data lake,” he added.
Often marketers also grapple with the dilemma of whether to invest more on the existing stack for better performance or just replace the stack altogether. Varma says, “An updated technology & product roadmap, a clear awareness of the total cost of ownership of the current stack vis a vis the cost benefit of investing in new tools remain the fundamental data points that can help CMOs to work towards the balance between using the existing or investing in the new.”
Levi's delights customers with marketing efforts through multiple touchpoints: Amisha Jain
Jain, SVP & MD - South Asia, Middle East & Africa at Levi Strauss & Co. tells us about the brand's association with on-ground events, marketing strategies, Deepika Padukone connection and more
By Tanzila Shaikh | Oct 4, 2023 8:26 AM | 7 min read
August saw the debut of the music festival Lollapalooza in India. The event was also a brand association extravaganza, paving the way for many integration opportunities. Apparel brand Levi Strauss & Co was one such brand that leveraged the opportunity to create an experience centre for customers at the music fest.
Commenting on the association, Amisha Jain, SVP & Managing Director - South Asia, Middle East & Africa · Levi Strauss & Co. said, “Our partnership with on-ground events is another step towards connecting with a new generation of Levi’s®.”
This year, the company marks 170 years in existence while celebrating 150 years of the iconic Levi’s 501 jeans.
In a chat with e4m, Jain lets us in on her thoughts about India as a market, innovating marketing strategies, association with on-ground events, Deepika Padukone and more.
Here is an edited excerpt from the conversation -
How is India as a market evolving with time and technology that is coming in?
India is a key market for Levi Strauss & Co. and considering the country’s large population, there is significant untapped market potential. Today’s consumer is evolving and is willing to try out new things and spend on brands with which they have a real connection.
Their mindset is now changing and they want to invest in products that are not only fashionable, but also functional, enduring, and innovative. In the past few years, the Indian consumer has embraced technology and has eventually become mindful of the choices they are making by showing an inclination towards sustainable fashion.
We have used waterless technology, cottonised hemp, and wood pulp in the form of Tencel, and the products have been well received by our consumers.
How have you managed to stay relevant with the current generation? What's your secret mantra?
Levi’s® as a brand has always aimed to be where our fans are, that is at the centre of culture. We are connected to our consumers digitally, and as a DTC-first brand that’s committed to being everywhere our consumers love to interact and shop, we are conversing and listening to our consumers constantly. In addition to that, our collaboration game has always been strong. As an iconic brand, our partnerships have been strategically curated and aimed at capturing a new generation of fashion-forward millennials and Gen Z consumers. Some of these collaborations such as the ones with Deepika Padukone, Super Mario, Royal Enfield, and several music initiatives, have helped us remain connected to our younger consumers.
Recently, we collaborated with the first Indian edition of the global music festival, Lollapalooza India, which saw a total of 60,000 attendees. We set up our one-of-a-kind Tailorshop with designs created by 12 artists across India, to connect with our fans in a center-of-culture moment. Festival attendees responded with energy, engagement and real love for the brand.
What is your ad spends for the Indian region? What kind of advertising works best for you?
While we will not be able to share numbers around our ad spends, we can tell you that we use our advertising and marketing efforts to delight our customers through multiple touchpoints. This year is important to us for two reasons: it marks 170 years of Levi Strauss &Co.’s operations; and 150 years of our iconic Levi’s® 501® jeans. Due to these celebrations, we may initiate some interesting collaborations and initiatives around them.
On-ground events like Lollapalooza, how do these help the brand? How does the brand leverage the same?
Our partnership with on-ground events is another step towards connecting with a new generation of Levi’s®. With such collaborations, our aim is to be present in the lives of our consumers at moments when they are their true selves, on the lookout for a community to have memorable experiences.
You have Deepika as a brand ambassador, why is she relevant for the audience? How is it working out for you?
The key focus of our collaboration with Deepika Padukone has been to leverage her influence on fashion enthusiasts. The audience relates to her, looks up to her, and emulates her fashion statements.
The introduction of Padukone’s signature favourites into the collection, where we introduced baggier and more comfortable fits, was a way for us to explore a newer fashion consumer. The collection was thoroughly appreciated by our consumers and helped us to reach a younger, Gen Z and millennial consumer base with this association, further creating a new generation of Levi’s® fans. The association also helped us establish that Levi’s® goes beyond denim, and has helped us establish us as a true lifestyle brand with head-to-toe collections.
To commemorate 150 years of 501®, Levi’s® has collaborated with Padukone for a campaign featuring the actor in the iconic Levi’s® 501. In India, Padukone’s inimitable style and ease adds a new chapter to the 501® story and the continuing impact on the 501® as one of the most durable, forward-thinking and stylish pair of pants ever made.
What new innovations are you testing when it comes to the marketing part of the brand?
As Levi’s is deeply intertwined with music, we continue to collaborate with music initiatives. Earlier this year, we unveiled the Levi’s® Music Project with artists Ritviz and Kayan, aimed at empowering rising artists. Thanks to an exciting new digital framework, the project allows young talent from around the world to connect with professional artists. This year we aim to continue to create opportunities for artists, both new and old through the spirit of innovation, making this collaboration a prime opportunity to partner up with the goal of allowing Levi’s® to provide an unprecedented amount of access to music education through content, workshops, and collaborations.
What part of the budget goes to influencer marketing? How do you go about it? What values do they bring to the brand?
We often collaborate with influencers who have a deep connection with our target audience, and who understand our brand ethos. As influencers have massive loyal and dedicated social media followers, their recommendations are highly regarded by their followers. With GenZ and millennials increasingly owning the social media space, influencers provide us with content that resonates with our younger audience.
At Lollapalooza India, the brand collaborated with influencers across diverse creative fields and styled them in Levi’s® outfits. The influencers captured key festival moments, documented their on-ground engagements with artists and their fans, and experienced live customization of products at the Levi’s® Tailorshop, showcasing every aspect on their Instagram handles.
This not only helped us to create a buzz about Levi’s® at Lollapalooza India, and our one-of-a-kind Tailorshop, but also helped us to deepen our connection with our Gen Z and millennial consumers.
What is your future for the next few years? What are key focus areas from a marketing brand POV?
This year is a monumental one for LS&Co. as we celebrate 170 years of the company’s operations and 150 years since we first introduced our iconic Levi’s 501 jeans. As a brand, these two milestones will remain to be our focus this year and we may initiate some interesting collaborations and initiatives around them. Lastly, in the last few years, we have also focused on conversations around women – both through product and marketing efforts. We will continue to drive these conversations even this year, considering womenswear is an important category for us as a brand.
Why ‘subscription-first’ is a buzzword amongst D2C players
While the subscription model helps brands seek customer loyalty and build on retention, customization and sustainability make this format appealing to customer groups, explain industry watchers
By Sohini Ganguly | Oct 4, 2023 8:18 AM | 5 min read
It’s a busy life for Mumbai’s Arushi, amidst the hustle and bustle of the city. The 24-year-old, who lives alone, is always swamped with so much work that she often misses stocking her fridge with daily essentials.
One day she came across a D2C brand on Instagram, that delivers her daily essentials every day without her even having to order them. All she had to do was subscribe and be it bread, a milk packet or eggs, they would be at her doorstep every day for the period that she had signed up for.
Arushi’s experience is not unique anymore. Across the nation, D2C brands like Country Delight, Furlenco, OZiva, Sleepy Owl and more are transforming the customer-brand relationship through subscription models. Several D2C brands are discovering that in an age of constant digital bombardment and impersonal transactions, forging genuine connections with customers is the key to longevity.
Buzz Around 'Subscription-First' Approach
D2C-focused digital agency The Starter Lab’s founder Kartik Khanna says that ‘subscription-first’ seems to be the buzzword now in the D2C category. “Not only flat subscription, but D2C brands are now being more intelligent and going in for tiered subscription models as well,” he added.
The tiered subscription trend is picking up purely because it is more than just about convenience with regards to saving time, experts suggest. They say that it is equally important to give a level of flexibility to consumers and provide them with incentives from time to time, throughout their journey with the brand.
The catch here is to rightly identify at which stage different consumers are in their subscription journey, so as to tweak the pricing strategy across tiers.
Shubham Shrivastav, AVP D2C Pro, shared that tier 1 cities are the first to be adapting to the subscription-based model quickly. “Majority of the working class want the ease of getting the product timely, and don’t want for orders to come in delayed,” he said.
One might then ask what’s slowing down the tier 2 and 3 cities to adapt to this model. Shrivastav explains that tier 1 consumers see a larger deficit of time. “The new generation there doesn’t want to spend time on going to stores and purchasing. However, in tier 2 & 3 cities, it is not that the consumers are sceptical about subscriptions, but are generally more connected to their local stores,” he believes.
Expanding Horizons: Beauty & Personal Care Segment
While subscriptions have been majorly popular for brands catering to daily consumption needs (veggies, fruits, dairy etc.), the beauty and personal care segment seems to be making its way up on the chart as well.
Khanna explains that if someone is using a hair supplement or is consuming some kind of protein supplement, the chances of them converting to subscriptions tend to be higher. The likes of OZiva, Plix and Kapiva can be considered under this category, which majorly focuses on personal care and offers customised plans for a fixed period.
Apart from supplements, even the cosmetics space is gearing up to leverage the model.
Dheeraj Bansal, Co-founder of cosmetic brand Recode Studios says that several elements determine whether the industry as a whole is fully ready for such a model. Whether or if consumers in the cosmetics sector are interested in subscription services is one of the important elements.
“There is an increasing industry trend toward customization and sustainability, which can make subscription models appealing to some customer groups who regularly need carefully picked eco-friendly options,” Bansal said.
Along with the rising trend of subscriptions, the trend around consumers’ willingness to experiment with new brands is also on the rise massively, especially in the D2C beauty and personal care space.
Bansal feels that this willingness to experiment may make the consumers less likely to sign up for subscription services.
Achyut Daga, General Manager - Marketing, The Mom’s Co, echoes a similar opinion and says that on the face of it, beauty and personal care subscription seems a difficult idea to digest since India is a trust economy and BPC consumers like to experiment with their choices. “Makeup, haircare and face care are categories that see high levels of experimentation and consumers are always looking for the next novelty product,” Daga mentioned.
He says that while subscription models might be difficult for a stand-alone brand to run, one way of making this work could be via subscription models run by a group of brands. “It allows consumers to enjoy the best of both trust-based shopping and the thrill of experimentation, all while reaping the conveniences and benefits of a subscription service,” Daga added.
However, Shrivastav mentioned that FMCG will eventually be the key driver for the subscription economy. “As for other industries, I’d still say that the recall of a subscription model would be very less,” he said.
Path to Customer Loyalty
Be it any industry, the core purpose of deploying a subscription model is when brands seek customer loyalty and want to build on retention. With consumers being open to trying new brands as and when they feel, retention is a task.
Khanna believes that a subscription model is one of the easiest ways to make sure that the brand is tapping into customer retention. He shared that this can further be enhanced by personalising the experience for the consumer.
He explains, “For instance, if a consumer is subscribed to protein supplements, why not send a recovery product with the next month’s delivery along with a note? This is possible today, given that the brands are able to leverage the data very well.”
Experts thus opine that subscriptions can be a good way for D2C brands to retain consumers and gain their trust, provided they are efficiently able to overcome the difficult part – conversion from one-time purchase to subscription!
Ananya Panday endorses Jimmy Choo
According to Jimmy Choo, the actress "epitomizes their values and ethos"
By e4m Staff | Oct 3, 2023 5:27 PM | 1 min read
Ananya Panday has been appointed the brand ambassador for luxury brand Jimmy Choo.
“Jimmy Choo, synonymous with luxury and elegance, is thrilled to welcome Ananya Panday into their brand family. Known for her impeccable style and growing influence in the fashion and entertainment world, Panday epitomizes the values and ethos of Jimmy Choo,” read a press release.
Talking about this special association, the actor shares, “I am truly honored and thrilled to be a part of the Jimmy Choo family. It’s a dream come true to represent such an iconic luxury brand that has set the standard for glamour and style. I can’t wait to embark on this exciting journey and create magic together.”
Tata Power bats for the planet in new ad for solar rooftop
The campaign has been conceptualized by Rediffusion
By e4m Staff | Oct 3, 2023 4:54 PM | 2 min read
Tata Power’s campaign for its rooftop solar has just gone on air.
“It is a large multi-media campaign over TV and digital and targeted to the main wage earner (MWE) in SEC A/B pan-India,” says Ruchira Raina, Executive Director of Rediffusion Smart Media.
On the creative front, Pramod Sharma, National Creative Director of Rediffusion, the campaign's architect, explains, “Solaroof as Tata Power saw it needed to be seen to be both Earth friendly and consumer friendly. Plus we wanted to communicate that if Tata Power are good enough to put up large commercial installations at schools, stadiums, airports, hospitals and more, then they can surely be trusted to up a solar installation atop your home. The creative therefore uses young ambassadors - school children - to narrate an endearing story about the Tata Power Solaroof. It engages and it enlightens.”
Adds Jyoti Kumar Bansal, Chief - Brand & Communications, Tata Power, “For more than 107 years, Tata Power has been partnering the nation’s vision for clean, green, affordable energy. As India is transforming to a global leader in Renewable Energy, we are leading this transition with our smart and customised clean energy solutions and products.
She continues, “Our latest campaign for Tata Power Solaroof aptly powers this vision of a bright future, delivering the promise of expertise and savings through the real harbingers of change - our children. It is another step in our mission of #SustainableIsAttainable, making it real and easy for our fellow Indians to shift to planet-friendly Solar energy with Tata Power. Indeed, the Future is Bright with India’s pioneering and No. 1 Solar Rooftop company.”
Auto sector revs up ad budget for festive season
Along with TV, OTT and digital, carmakers are stressing the use of radio and vernacular communication to connect with consumers in the last mile
By Aditi Gupta | Oct 3, 2023 8:42 AM | 4 min read
The automobile industry has increased its advertising budget as it is optimistic about the festive season, expecting it to be one of the best in the last few years.
According to carmakers in India, including Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors, the auto sector is growing continuously as the need for personal mobility is growing.
Carmakers revealed that the ad spends are likely to increase this time which will resonate in the sales and customer responses too.
“The industry is going to see loads of launches and ad spends will definitely increase,” said Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.
Since the festive season is also coinciding with the ICC Men’s World Cup, automobile brands have amped up their marketing budgets along with launching more products and aggressive campaigns.
The marketing budget for Maruti Suzuki is up by 15% compared to last year and it recently launched a campaign on the occasion of the 6th anniversary of its ARENA channel.
“We have the World Cup also this time so we will be rolling our campaigns there too. The budget has increased by 15% over the last year. The annual budget for the marketing campaigns this year is close to about Rs 1,000 crore,” Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer- Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki, said.
According to the TAM Adex report on the auto industry, ad volumes for the sector on TV witnessed growth of 50% during Jan-Jun’23 compared to Jan-Jun’22 with Maruti Suzuki India ascending to 1st position with 11% share of ad volumes.
The others among the top 10 advertisers for H1 2023 are TVS Motor Company (11%) followed by Tata Motors (8%), Hyundai Motor India (6%), Suzuki Motorcycle India (6%), Renault India, Bajaj Auto, Hero Motocorp and Okaya EV (5% each) and Yamaha Motor India at 4%.
Srivastava said that there has been an upswing of 24% in retail so far since Onam in August.
“Festive season kickstarted with Onam in August and the beginning has been good. We saw an upswing of almost 24% in retail. We are also looking at the overall festive season which is for 83 days this time. We are expecting one million car sales in the industry in this period.
“It will be the first time ever for the industry to cross the one million mark in the festive season. The last highest number of sales was 9.34 lakh in 2021. The beginning has been good and it is currently going strong. We’ve seen an uptake during Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi period also,” he said.
Udit Malhotra- Head of Marketing, MG Motor India, also expressed confidence that this festive season will be very exciting and that he looks forward to welcoming more customers to the MG Motor family.
“We are optimistic about the upcoming festive season as we witness great excitement among individuals. MG Motor India has announced its centenary campaign ‘100 Years of Driving Smiles’ to enhance customer experiences. The duration of this campaign will be from August to November,” Malhotra said.
The auto sector is relying heavily on the strong H1 and says that the growth will be sustained in the second half as well with a lot of launches. Srivatsa shared that the festive period looks positive for the sector.
“The auto sector has been growing continuously as the need for personal mobility is growing. The festival season will be one of the best in the last few years. H1 for the sector was strong and the growth will be sustained in the second half as well,” he said.
MG Motors’ Malhotra said that as a customer-centric brand, MG Motor India embarks on celebrating 100 years with its customers which coincides with the festive season.
“The marketing campaign is centred on 100 years of driving smiles which is dedicated to enhancing customer journey and expressing our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal patrons who have been integral to our remarkable journey. We have put in place different initiatives to engage and delight our existing customers. These benefits are one of the many such initiatives for our valued customers who are at the heart of our festivities,” he said.
The auto sector is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the best marketing of their products by using all the popular media – TV, OTT, radio, digital.
Carmakers are stressing the use of radio and ensuring vernacular communication to attract more consumers.
“During the festive season, in-person retail engagement becomes crucial. Radio has emerged as a powerful tool for connecting with consumers in the last mile. Additionally, TV, newspaper, cinema, and OTT platforms have given thrust to brands, serving both long-term brand building and rapid promotion of products,” said MG Motors’ Malhotra.
BigMuscles Nutrition signs Hardik Pandya as ambassador
The fitness icon has launched an exciting campaign #PerformanceHiPehchaan
By e4m Staff | Sep 29, 2023 12:28 PM | 1 min read
BigMuscles Nutrition has signed Hardik Pandya as the brand ambassador for its range of nutritional supplements.
This collaboration between fitness icon Hardik Pandya and BigMuscles Nutrition highlights their shared commitment to promote a healthier lifestyle through high-quality protein nutrition.
Suhel Vats, Managing Director, BigMuscles Nutrition, said, “We are thrilled to have Hardik Pandya, a high performing international athlete on board as our brand ambassador. Hardik’s reputation, dedication and passion for fitness and his commitment to excellence, perfectly align with our values at BigMuscles Nutrition. Our products are aligned with our performance personified ambassador and are a part of his workout regime. Our campaign #PerformanceHiPehchaan reflects the high-quality performance of our products that makes them acknowledged market leaders.”
Commenting on his association with BigMuscles Nutrition, Hardik Pandya, said, “As a professional athlete, I am very particular about my fitness and dietary regime. BigMuscles Nutrition’s Premium Gold Whey Protein is the perfect protein companion for individuals focusing on high intensity muscle-building workouts and looking for global standards in their supplement. I am excited about this campaign and look forward to having fitness enthusiasts experience this high-performance video.”
Indian brands resilient during global slowdown: Kantar
As per Kantar BrandZ report, India’s top 75 brands have a combined brand value of $379 billion
By e4m Staff | Sep 29, 2023 9:56 AM | 4 min read
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has retained its number one position in the 10th anniversary edition of Kantar BrandZ Top 75 Most Valuable Indian Brands Report for the second consecutive year, with a brand value of US$43 billion.
HDFC Bank, Infosys and Airtel also hold on to their top four positions, while State Bank of India rises one place to enter the Top 5.
India’s Top 75 brands have a combined brand value of $379 billion, a decline of 4% from 2022. This is a testament to the Indian brands’ resilience, stability and consistency, the report said. The decline has been mostly for brands in the Business Technology and Services Platforms category, which have a major presence in international markets, and therefore have been impacted by global pressures, recession threats and geopolitical instability.
The Automotive category produced the Top 75’s two fastest risers: TVS (No.51; $1.90bn) and Mahindra (No.47; $2.01bn) and achieved the second highest category growth at 19%. India’s automotive brands have quickly responded to changing consumer needs, notably the shift in preference from hatchbacks to SUVs, and the demand for electric vehicles.
The ranking’s 16 Financial Services brands contribute the biggest chunk of its total value. They grew 6%, thanks to the boom in digital banking, led by Axis Bank (No.17; +28%) and ICICI Bank (No.6; +18%).
Telecom providers also performed strongly, resulting in a 17% rise in total brand value.
There are four newcomers to the 2023 Indian brand ranking, plus two re-entrants – PhonePe, Cred, ShareChat and entertainment platform Star.
Deepender Rana, Executive Managing Director- South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar says: “It has been India’s decade. Our GDP has almost doubled with an 82% growth, while the world GDP has grown at 30%. This delta is even more when it comes to the most valuable Indian brands, which have almost quintupled in value (4.9 times), compared to the most valuable global brands, which have grown by 2.4 times. So Indian brands are significant value creators for our economy. We expect this trend to accelerate in the next decade as Indian brands don’t just thrive in India, but also explore growth overseas in their quest to become true multinational giants. Our IT services brands have already done that, with TCS and Infosys already featuring in the Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brand list. The strongest Indian brands have forged powerful connections by consistently adding value to people’s lives, and consumers see them as different to their rivals in ways that really matter. Brands must keep investing in building equity to create future demand, even as they capture existing demand which requires a better balance between short- and long-term strategy.”
Soumya Mohanty, Managing Director & Chief Client Officer- South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar, added: “There is great diversity within the India Top 75: they are a combination of established names and dynamic young brands, both global and local in footprint. What they have in common is their ability to be essentially Indian. Through a deep and detailed understanding of consumers in the market, and adopting the local culture and ethos, even huge international brands are seen and cherished as ‘homegrown’. The trust and loyalty this engenders has helped Indian brands to suffer less and recover more quickly from the storms that have buffeted them over the past 10 years.”
Other key highlights from the Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Indian Brands report include:
• Sustainability credentials have a major influence on consumer decision-making – almost 9% of Indian brands’ Demand Power – a Kantar BrandZ measure of the ability to drive predisposition to buy – comes from perceptions around sustainability. However, only 8% of brands in India are seen as leaders in this area, compared to 11% globally, indicating an opportunity for those that can do more.
• Differentiation is key to commanding Pricing Power – the ability to justify price charged. Brands that have grown in both Demand Power and Pricing Power over the last year did so by being Meaningfully Different. There are different routes to being perceived as differentiated: a brand could be seen as distinct, to be a specialist, or to have purpose.
• The strength of the domestic economy has acted like a shield – Overseas contribution for the Top 30 Indian brands accounts for 31% of brand value, compared with 47% for Japan, 59% for the UK, and 85% for France. This has protected the ranking from the worst effects of international volatility.
