SonyLIV selects TCS as its technology partner

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has entered into a strategic partnership with SonyLIV to help create an innovative business model enabled by digital technologies, enhance customer experience, and pave the path to future growth.

The partnership will leverage TCS' next-gen digital capabilities, global expertise, domain knowledge and innovation ecosystem to define SonyLIV's platform transformation roadmap for India and global markets. TCS will help enhance its core OTT platform to leverage AI and machine learning to provide personalized experiences to subscribers across devices. It will also help SonyLIV use data and insights to monetize content and create new revenue streams.



Additionally, TCS will set up a world-class Experience Design Center leveraging its innovation labs, where it will deploy its Location Independent Agile Model to accelerate innovation by rapidly prototyping and helping SonyLIV launch new best-in-class features ahead of the market. The partnership will help SonyLIV reimagine the customer experience and engagement, enhance its brand, establish competitive differentiation in the marketplace and drive growth.



SonyLIV, Sony Entertainment Television and Studio Next Business Head Danish Khan said, "We are delighted to have TCS on board as our technology partner. We will work closely with the TCS leadership team in India, US and UK to enhance the user experience of SonyLIV. Further, we hope to harness the TCS global talent reach, infrastructure and global centres of excellence to bring innovations that will improve engagement and provide a delightful consumer experience."



"We are pleased to partner with SonyLIV in their growth and transformation journey to become one of the best OTT platforms in the country and the world," said TCS India Country Head Ujjwal Mathur. "Through this partnership, TCS will bring its deep domain knowledge in the media and OTT industry along with world-class technology capabilities to enable SonyLIV to innovate at speed and scale. TCS will leverage its global innovation ecosystem to introduce next-gen immersive and interactive features to enrich the overall customer experience."

