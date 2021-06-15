Snapchat welcomes brands to create public profiles

The move will allow brands to get discovered, engage with customers, build a following, sell products and manage profiles

Snapchat will now allow businesses of all sizes to post unique content on the platform. Announced at Snap Partner Summit 2021, Public Profiles will give brands the ability to get discovered organically, engage with customers, build a following, sell products, and manage profiles - all from one discoverable place.

They will enable brands to connect with customers organically by highlighting useful and engaging content. Additionally, through public profiles, brands can showcase existing Lens AR Experiences, and share shoppable products directly within the Snapchat app. Alongside these features, brands will have access to insights for their businesses. It will also allow Snapchatters to subscribe to brand profiles and stay up-to-date with content, new product launches and more.

Key features of a Public Profiles include -

i) Public Stories to share the latest updates and behind the scenes to drive deeper connections with the Snapchat community

ii) AR Lenses to give Snapchatters immersive AR experiences. Once linked to the Profile, these Lenses will also be discoverable through both Snapchat Search and Lens Explorer

iii) Highlights to permanently showcase the best-curated content such as public snaps, stories, photos, and videos. This is the best way for Snapchatters who aren’t familiar with the brand to get to know more about the products and services.

In addition to these Profile features, brands will be able to manage content. access to mobile and web management tools through Business Manager. This will help brands collaborate with team members, manage content and review additional analytics. Brands will have visibility on insights such as Story views, views from subscribers vs. non-subscribers, subscribers gained and engagement.

The Public Profile is instantly discoverable throughout Snapchat. Snapchatters can find brands through Search, Mentions, Discover, Lens Explorer and through Snapchat Ads.

