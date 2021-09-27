Shipt announces partnership with CitrusAd

The alliance aims to deliver best-in-class retail media performance, measurement and reporting to the brands on Shipt's marketplace

Same-day delivery service Shipt has teamed up with retail media platform CitrusAd with a view to delivering best-in-class retail media performance, measurement and reporting to the brands on Shipt's marketplace.

The partnership will help these brands launch natively serve in-grid displays of ads and sponsored product advertising on CitrusAd.

Shipt has recently added 2 million households to its service area and over 1,000 store locations of companies. The service connects retailers with customers in over 5,000 cities, offering an array of product categories.

Shipt and CitrusAd will offer a demonstration of how the integrated services will work at the Groceryshop conference. CitsusAd will also host a webinar for Shipt supplies on October 7 at 3 pm EDT.

