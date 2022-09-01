CitrusAd appoints Rob Odd as first CEO of APAC & Japan

CitrusAd has appointed Rob Odd as its first Regional CEO – Asia Pacific and Japan.



Odd’s move to CitrusAd marks a jump from an extensive agency career into retail media. Over the last 20 years, Odd has held executive leadership positions for various agencies - most recently within the WPP network.

“CitrusAd’s growth in Asia Pacific and Japan has doubled in 2022, and with a strong pipeline from across the region, this is an important step in ensuring we respond to the needs of our growing retailer and advertiser network,” said Adam Skinner, Chief Operating Officer at CitrusAd.

“Retail media has already seen significant growth, but I believe we are still only scratching the surface of its potential. The CitrusAd platform and offering is best in class and the talented team behind it made this an opportunity just too good to refuse. I’m excited to join the team and help drive this next phase of growth,” added Odd



“Rob’s diverse strengths and experience will provide a wealth of value as retailers commence new endeavours across on-site, off-site and in-store retail media in the APJ region. He has a passion for bringing together technology, media, and data to drive results. Rob believes in taking a hands-on, consultative, and collaborative approach to team growth, clients, and sales,” said Skinner.

