Kushal Sanghvi joins CitrusAd as Head of Business Operations - India and Southeast Asia

After his 3 years' association with Integral Ad Science, Kushal Sanghvi has joined CitrusAd as Head of Business Operations, earlier this month.

In his new role at CitrusAd, Sanghvi will be responsible for sharing and expanding the fast-growing footprint of the CitrusAd platform into new retail and e-commerce partnerships, putting control of monetization programs into the hands of retailers, creating opportunities through various channels/ types for e-commerce media for advertisers/ brands and their agency partners also looking for ease of deployment, ease of operation and analytics, and creating the most relevant experience for customers in the process.

An advertising and marketing company, CitrusAd streamlines media sales and ad-serving for more than half of the top 20 retailers in the world. Their platform makes it easy for brands and retailers to work together to increase sales where it matters the most - online. In fact, CitrusAd ranks 39 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, and APAC Winner 2020 lists.

Sanghvi started his career with the Indian Express Group in 1997. He is an MBA in Marketing from NMIMS.

