Pradeep Hejmadi joins SET as Head - Business Operations

The company has also roped in Rakesh Chakraborty as Head of Fiction Programming, Strategy, & Insights for SET

e4m by Javed Farooqui
Updated: May 17, 2022 7:25 PM  | 1 min read
hejmadi

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has appointed Pradeep Hejmadi as Head - Business Operations for Sony Entertainment Television (SET). He will report to Danish Khan, EVP & Business Head - SET, Sony LIV, and StudioNext.

The company has also roped in Rakesh Chakraborty as Head of Fiction Programming, Strategy, & Insights for SET. The fiction programming team and insights & strategy team of SET will report to Chakraborty, who will report to Hejmadi.

Prior to joining SET, Hejmadi was serving as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Hathway Cable & Datacom for over 1.5 years. With 28+ years of experience, he has also served as Business Head of Zee TV.

Chakraborty has 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry including 11+ years at the Star India network. In his most recent role, Chakraborty served as Head of Marketing for Star Plus.

