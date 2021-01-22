SC issues notice to Amazon Prime Video, producers following petition against 'Mirzapur'

The Supreme Court has issued notices to Amazon Prime Video and producers of 'Mirzapur' following a plea complaining about the negative portrayal of Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district in the web series. The top court has sought responses from the respondents.



Earlier, an FIR was registered against the producers of Mirzapur for hurting religious sentiments and spoiling the image of Mirzapur based on a complaint by Mirzapur resident Arvind Chaturvedi.



The FIR named producers Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Bhaumik Gondaliya under IPC sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC along with sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.



The new case comes in the wake of the controversy surrounding Amazon Prime Video's web series 'Tandav'. The platform had to cut two controversial scenes following the I&B ministry's intervention and multiple FIRs in different states.

