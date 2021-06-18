'Respect, responsibility and accountability paramount for consumer engagement'

The e4m Double Verify webinar witnessed a power-packed panel that addressed the topic "Media Quality and Brand Safety in India." Offering their expert insights into the subject were Arvind RP, Director- Strategy Marketing, digital and communications, McDonald’s; Ruchira Jaitley, Head of Marketing, India, HMD Global; Nachiket Deole, Head of Sales, India, Double Verify; Divya Karani, CEO Dentsu; Vishal Jacob, Chief Digital Officer, Wavemaker and Digital Strategy, Group M; and Sriram Padmanabhan, VP of Marketing, Nissan. The session was moderated by Naziya Alvi Rahman, editor at exchange4media.

The panel explored the importance of media quality in India and discussed some of the best practices in ensuring brand safety and suitability in this rapidly changing and complex media landscape.

They touched upon topics like the challenges faced by advertisers while implementing brand safety and suitability tools; how the Indian digital ecosystem work together to promote better trust and transparency; understanding the nuances of language and culture when it comes to brand safety and suitability, and the best practices for advertisers when adopting ad verification in India,

According to Sriram Padmanabhan, “Brand safety and credibility are extremely critical. Our job as marketers is to enquire credibility into our dealership. Digital media has become above the line. Almost 36% of our media spend is on digital media and it is very important for us to make sure that not only the content but also the quality is measured in terms of where the content is viewed, how it is viewed along and what kind of media is it viewed in. This is so that when they are coming to our website, there is proper engagement.”

Talking about how hate speech and misinformation affects the brand’s image, Nachiket Deole said, “Hate speech is something we have seen recently. However, that is not the limit of the content as that’s not the only thing that harms the brand’s image. It’s not only about Brand Safety. Our media quality should comprise of all the components. It is a hygiene practice for marketers. According to consumers, it’s the brand’s responsibility to ensure that they appear against the right content and it's not the publisher’s responsibility.”

Divya Karani averred, “When we are in an active conversation with our consumers, Respect, Responsibility and Accountability is paramount. As a marketer, there is a constant push and pull between wanting to scale up, go for reach and creating space. With respecting your consumers, the ecosystem, your agency and your publishers, quick pro quo will automatically happen.”

Vishal Jacob pointed out that a lot of content is produced as a line item or a cost item. "They don’t see it as a revenue item or investment item. India still has a long way to go in case of adoption as marketers need to start looking at content as an investment and not a cost item,” he added.

Ruchita Jaitley brought up the importance of having the right metrics in place to measure the right impact, " whether it’s the action state or quality engagement." She added that brands prefer to actively work with partners who deliver the right kind of metrics in the supply chain. "If one is not able to come back to me share the impact of the campaign, I am not going to be able to come back and invest again and again.”

Bringing the focus on brand safety, Arvind RP emphasised that it's a complex issue that is only getting more complex with time. “In the case of McDonald’s, yes there is the whole aspect of all the brand campaigns where we measure consumer safety and brand safety. And since we are a family-based brand, brand safety is very critical.”

