Q3 FY2021: Affle revenue grows by 59.3% at Rs 150.5 cr

EBITDA reported an increase of 40.5% at Rs. 38.4 crores, and PAT was at Rs. 30.6 crores, an increase of 42.9%, from Q3 last year

Affle (India) Limited, a consumer intelligence-driven global technology Company, today announced results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2020.

Affle reported a strong performance for Q3 FY2021 with a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs. 150.5 crores, an increase in revenue of 59.3% y-o-y from Rs. 94.5 crores in Q3 last year. EBITDA was at Rs. 38.4 crores, an increase of 40.5% y-o-y. PAT increased by 42.9% y-o-y to Rs. 30.6 crores from Rs. 21.4 crores in Q3 last year. PAT margin stood at 20.2% for the quarter. This growth was broad-based coming from both CPCU business & non-CPCU business and Q3 continued to be the highest quarter in the year on account of business seasonality.

For 9M FY2021, consolidated revenue was at Rs. 375.2 crores, an increase of 47.9% y-o-y from Rs. 253.8 crores in 9M last year. EBITDA was at Rs. 95.3 crores, an increase of 40.6% y-o-y. PAT increased by 51.9% y-o-y to Rs. 76.3 crores and PAT margin expanded by 0.45%. The company generated robust operating cash flows of Rs. 78.7 crores, an increase of 117.8% y-o-y.

The CPCU business noted strong momentum delivering 3.1 crore of converted users in Q3 FY2021, an increase of 46.1% y-o-y, and taking the total converted users delivered in 9M FY2021 to 7.6 crores. The top-10 industry verticals for the Company continued to be Covid-19 resilient, helping it register robust growth in this quarter both on a y-o-y and q-o-q basis.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)