Puretech Digital retains digital marketing mandate for Vijay Sales

Puretech Digital, a full-service digital agency based out of Mumbai, has retained and expanded its mandate for Indian electronics retail chain Vijay Sales.

Under the current mandate, the agency will handle performance marketing, organic search growth, social media marketing, and content marketing for the electronic store. The agency will focus on strategizing for creative content and amplifying the brand’s social media presence across all the social media platforms.

The brand has been closely working the Puretech Digital for the past one and a half years and they now look at a strengthened association that will drive the growth for Vijay Sales through a holistic view. Puretech Digital has played a vital role in the digital journey of Vijay Sales and has scaled exponential growth for the brand since 2020.

Speaking on the extension of the mandate, Prashant Deorah, CEO, Puretech Digital said, “We are very glad about the trust Vijay Sales has shown in us. What started as an engagement for the festival of Diwali has now turned into a multi-faceted union of us taking charge of the integrated digital growth of the brand. Vijay Sales has grown manifold with us since November 2020 and we have overcome a plethora of challenges through timely and effective solutions. We look forward to the next phase of our digital journey with them.”

Speaking on the partnership Karan Gupta, Director, Vijay Sales said “ Puretech Digital has been associated with us as our digital partner for over two years now and has been instrumental in implementing some noteworthy campaigns and projects. We are excited to see our strengthened association turning more fruitful and us achieving our renewed goals.

