IdeateLabs bags digital marketing mandate for White Oak Capital Management

IdeateLabs has won the digital marketing mandate for White Oak Capital Management, investment management and advisory company. The account was won after a multi-agency pitch.

IdeateLabs' Mumbai office will primarily manage the account. The agency will be responsible for managing the creative communication duties, social media strategy and management, content creation, media promotions and SEO. IdeateLabs has several top-notch brands and award-winning start-ups across varied industries like BFSI, retail, lifestyle, FMCG, consumer durables, hospitality, real estate, and many more.

On winning the mandate, Vrutika Dawda, Director, IdeateLabs, commented, "We will plan and execute the go-to-market strategy to launch the brand and its offerings for the retail investor on a Pan India scale. We will be using a two-pronged approach of brand building and tactical communication to achieve the business objectives effectively. The entire strategy will be crafted to connect and engage with a cross-section of audiences leveraging the brand’s legacy of astute investment management.”

Prateek Pant, Chief Business Officer, White Oak Capital Management, said, "We are embarking on a journey of reaching out to the retail investor across the country and wanted to partner with an agency with expertise in the industry & understanding of the digital ecosystem. IdeateLabs well understood our vision and the strategy presented by the team aligned well with our objectives. We are hopeful that it will be a successful association, and new milestones will be set together."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)