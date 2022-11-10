Puretech Digital bags performance marketing mandate of DSP Mutual Fund

Puretech Digital has bagged the performance marketing mandate of DSP Mutual Fund. The agency will be handling digital media planning along with performance marketing for the brand.

Speaking on the new client win, Kamaljit Saini, Senior Vice President, Puretech Digital said: “We are incredibly delighted to be associated with the DSP Mutual Fund Team. With our performance marketing abilities and strong data-driven approach, we look forward to creating new benchmarks in growth together.”

Prashant Deorah, CEO, Puretech Digital said, “Adding DSP Mutual Fund to our clientele is a testimony to the good work we do in the BFSI sector. We are glad to partner with a heritage brand like DSP Group, and we look forward to our association with them.”

Commenting on the association, Manish Rathi, Vice President – Digital Business, DSP Mutual Fund said, “We believe Puretech Digital has strong expertise in the Digital Marketing space, and we are already seeing some promising early results. This association will help us innovate and creatively meet our business growth plans.”

