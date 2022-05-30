Realatte wins digital marketing mandate for Puravankara’s residential real estate projects

The agency will manage lead generation requirements for Windermere and Somerset House in Chennai, Zenium in Bangalore and Marine One in Kochi

Real-estate focused digital marketing agency Realatte has won the digital marketing mandate for Puravankara. The agency will manage lead generation requirements for its four residential projects - Windermere and Somerset House in Chennai, Zenium in Bangalore and Marine One in Kochi.

Bhavik Bhandari, Senior Vice President, Puravankara, said, “Without a doubt, digital has become the new reality for the real estate sector in India. And therefore, the company aims to gain maximum value from it using engaging digital campaigns and profitable strategies. To help us with this objective, we are excited to partner with the Realatte team.”

Rahul Goyal, Co-Founder, Realatte, added, “Puravankara brand is such an iconic name in the real estate industry with four decades of experience, developing dream homes for millions. We are happy to get the opportunity to manage the digital marketing of their residential projects. What’s more exciting and challenging is the fact that these projects are in different parts of India. We have developed some interesting multi-pronged digital strategies, and we hope to deliver the best results for the brand.”

The mandate includes social media marketing, search engine marketing, and content marketing services across all digital platforms.

