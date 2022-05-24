Abhinav Kanchan joins Puravankara as President & Group Head, Corp Comm & CSR

Kanchan was earlier associated with Sobha Ltd.

Abhinav Kanchan has joined Puravankara as President & Group Head, Corporate Communications & CSR.

Kanchan was earlier associated with Sobha Ltd. as Senior Vice President & Head Corporate Communications.

Kanchan brings in 25+ years of rich experience in setting strong communications framework at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Aditya Birla Group, ArcelorMittal India, and Moser Baer. Engaging with media, employees, counselling top management, building organisational reputation, culture, training, creating unique marketing communication assets and helping achieve strong financial KPIs are some of his core strengths.

