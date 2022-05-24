Abhinav Kanchan joins Puravankara as President & Group Head, Corp Comm & CSR

Kanchan was earlier associated with Sobha Ltd.

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: May 24, 2022 7:03 PM  | 1 min read
pr

Abhinav Kanchan has joined Puravankara as President & Group Head, Corporate Communications & CSR.

Kanchan was earlier associated with Sobha Ltd. as Senior Vice President & Head Corporate Communications.

Kanchan brings in 25+ years of rich experience in setting strong communications framework at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Aditya Birla Group, ArcelorMittal India, and Moser Baer. Engaging with media, employees, counselling top management, building organisational reputation, culture, training, creating unique marketing communication assets and helping achieve strong financial KPIs are some of his core strengths.

 

 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Abhinav Kanchan Puravankara Sobha Ltd. Internet Advertising Internet Advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing pr news India pr industry updates pr industry news pr agency
Show comments
You May Also Like
Khanyi Mpumlwana

The campaign #KnowWithWiki celebrates young voices: Khanyi Mpumlwana
12 hours ago

Nikky

‘Data will be crucial not only for public relations but for the entire world’
1 day ago

Udit

‘AI will help boost the industry & ensure digital transformation in truest sense’
4 days ago