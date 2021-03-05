Pleased with the way business has unfolded in India, SE Asia: Disney CEO Bob Chapek

Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek has said that the company is satisfied with the way business has unfolded in India and Southeast Asia.



Speaking at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Conference, Chapek said that Star India has a powerful content engine across sports and entertainment. He also said that Star is the biggest broadcaster in India.



"First, from a broadcaster standpoint, it's India's number one broadcaster. India's one of the few markets in the world, where television viewing is actually up. We've got the leading sports portfolio in India, which is, as you know, critically important there. And we've got the leading local content engine with Fox Star Studios. So even just from a studio standpoint, it's a very vibrant business," he said.



Talking about the Disney+ Hotstar business, Chapek said that the platform has a strong sports portfolio. "The Hotstar business has got 17,000 hours of original programming every year, that we've got, which is fantastic. And we believe it's the ultimate streaming in destinations in Southeast Asia. And in India, it's the exclusive home for cricket events. And we're really pleased with the way that that business has unfolded in Southeast Asia and India."



He also spoke about the uniqueness of the Indian market and the distribution tie-ups with local telcos. "Well, it's really the programming investment in entertainment and sports that we're making. But at the same time, we realize this is a very unique market. So we've got distribution partnerships, Jio in India, and Telkomsel in Indonesia. But it doesn't even end there. Because the product localizations are absolutely critical here, because there are low broadband speeds, and it's a mobile-first market. So all that has to be taken into consideration as you sort of create your plan."



According to Chapek, India is the shining example of the need to be unique and cater to that market. "And again, one of the things I think we're doing a fairly decent job of is being very specific in various markets in terms of the program. This is not a one-size-fits-all. And India certainly is sort of the, if you will, the shining example of the need to be unique and cater to that market."

