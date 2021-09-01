Pepsi, Netflix ink brand promotion deal for Money Heist: Report

Pepsi and Money Heist will jointly promote the show across digital platforms, virtual fan fests and Pepsi-Money Heist beverage cans

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Sep 1, 2021 10:14 AM
pepsi netflix

F&B major Pepsico has reportedly signed a brand promotion deal with streaming giant Netflix. According to a news report, the brand agreement association is a one-of-a-kind deal across OTT platforms in India. 

The deal involves integrating Pepsi with one of Netflix's hugely popular series Money Heist, which enjoys a large viewership in India. As per the report, Pepsi and Money Heist will jointly promote the show across digital platforms, virtual fan fests and Pepsi-Money Heist beverage cans. A digital film with actor Tiger Shroff, who currently endorses Pepsi, is also in the offing.

