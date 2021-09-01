Pepsi, Netflix ink brand promotion deal for Money Heist: Report

Pepsi and Money Heist will jointly promote the show across digital platforms, virtual fan fests and Pepsi-Money Heist beverage cans

F&B major Pepsico has reportedly signed a brand promotion deal with streaming giant Netflix. According to a news report, the brand agreement association is a one-of-a-kind deal across OTT platforms in India.

The deal involves integrating Pepsi with one of Netflix's hugely popular series Money Heist, which enjoys a large viewership in India. As per the report, Pepsi and Money Heist will jointly promote the show across digital platforms, virtual fan fests and Pepsi-Money Heist beverage cans. A digital film with actor Tiger Shroff, who currently endorses Pepsi, is also in the offing.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)