'Our shows are travelling on their merit': Vijay Koshy on TVF's KBC moment

Giving the testimony of how good web series can become an integral part of the pop culture, going beyond the realms of digital world, a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the longest-running game show on Indian television, saw Amitabh Bachchan asking a contestant about The Viral Fever’s (TVF) hit show Aspirants. Worth Rs 20,000, the question was asked to a civil services aspirant Akshay Jyot Ratnu and left the teams at TVF elated about the ‘adbhut moment’.

Speaking about the moment to exchange4media.com, TVF President Vijay Koshy said, “It was a proud moment for everyone at TVF seeing a mainstream show like KBC, which has been in the running for more than two decades now, having mentioned our creation. And seeing someone like Amitabh Bachchan talking about our show, it’s absolutely an honourable feeling.”

He added that the question on KBC shows how the creations of TVF have seamlessly become a part of popular culture. “At TVF, our efforts have always been in the direction of making shows that connect with regular audiences, like you and me. The shows are very simple and relatable. That makes them cut through the masses. We have never spent any exorbitant amount of money on marketing, we can’t afford that. These shows are travelling on their merit. Aspirants was one such show; so many big celebrities, be it Karan Johar or Ekta Kapoor, had earlier posted about it. Simply because they loved what we had created. Now it being a part of KBC, it’s a clear indication of how we have become a part of pop culture and how popular our work is getting.”

Koshy further added that the TVF style of content creation is largely inspired by the likes of Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Rajkumar Hirani, which makes it so relatable and popular.

On being asked whether being talked about on KBC will have more viewers flocking towards the show, Koshy replied, “Aspirants is already among the top-rated shows on IMDB. In fact, Amazon Mini TV picked the show after it ran on YouTube for quite some time. So that obviously shows how much people trust and like the show. Having said that, there is always scope for more audience watching the show and praising it. And KBC would definitely have got some more eyeballs in our direction.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)