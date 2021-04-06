Our objective is to have a universe of influencers: Kunal Kishore Sinha, ClanConnect

Social media has gone from being a tool to connect and communicate with friends and popular personalities to becoming an integral part of the economic process. It's not hard to imagine its popularity with the setting up of social shops, content-led commerce, and a whole breed of social media influencers emerging.

The last one too has metamorphosed from its initial perception of urban, well-to-do youth to a holistic group of faces across genders, age groups, demographics, and socio-economic backgrounds. And while the influencer economy has democratised itself, there is still a gap at the top, where brands are seeking faces to partner with. ClanConnect, arguably India’s only AI-driven smart platform for influencer marketing, is an attempt to bridge that gap.

COO Kunal Kishore Sinha tells exchange4media.com: “If there are 15 million influencers in India right now, only 5.5 million out of them have a follower count of more than 10K, and these are the ones who get to get represented by an agency. On the other hand, influencers having followers between 10k-100k are generally not represented by any talent agency and they manage their business on their own. ClanConnect intends to be their partner. Using the platform, we aim to connect them with brands based on around 30 different parameters -- all devoid of any human bias -- that any talent management firm or agency might be working with.”

The platform generates an AI-powered algorithm based on the brand’s requirements around several touchpoints like follower count, location, engagement rate, past collaborations, etc., and shares all the relevant information on a real-time basis. The brands can also compare several influencers on the platform to pick what suits them the best and their campaign needs.

Any influencers with more than 1000 followers can themselves register on ClanConnect and manage their own business seamlessly. Apart from that, the platform is working with several big digital agencies which are using its services to expand their reach and product offerings. It is already associated with brands like Godrej Consumers Pvt Ltd, Cinthol, Oriflame, CoinSwitch, and a number of startups.

For Sinha, the long-term goal for ClanConnect is to democratise the whole influencer marketing process and give small brands, local businesses, and emerging d2c players, undivided and unbiased access to the influencers from their region.

He shares, “Our objective is to have an entire universe of influencers. We want to empower all kinds of digital entrepreneurs and influencers and become a one-stop touchpoint for their business needs.”

ClanConnect, founded by Sinha along with the former head of digital media at Cheil India Sagar Pushp, and filmmaker Anshai Lal, is now gearing up for its second round of fundings, which will be used to improve the platform functions and introduce new offerings.

The first round, wrapped last year, made Rs 5 crore for them from a cohort of angel investors, including Forest Essentials MD Samrath Bedi, Droom.in founder Sandeep Aggarwal, Haptik Co-Founder Aakrit Vaish and Redchillies VFX CCO Haresh Hingorani.

“All of our technology is developed in-house but we, going ahead, are also looking forward to partnering with tech companies who are willing to create products for a planned marketplace in our sector. Apart from that, we are also working towards creating bigger and better monetising opportunities for the influencers who are enrolled with us, beyond just connecting them with brand campaigns,” he concludes.

