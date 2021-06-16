ODN Digital Services collaborates with Timex

ODN Digital Services, a content design company has recently announced its collaboration with Timex, the Indian franchise of an international brand offering voguish wristwatches for generations. Through this partnership, ODN Digital Services aims to boost the brand’s image and reach the Indian market by providing them with innovative communication strategies along with creative and high-end content.

ODN Digital Services is the market leader in the content creator and service provider category. The brand is recognized for its global quality content and delivery of their services in a quick turnaround time specifically from the E-Commerce perspective. Timex is indeed one of the oldest and the most trusted brands in the wristwatch market and is renowned for its elegant and traditional designs with a contemporary touch along with an extensive global presence. Considering that innovation is a crucial element to have a competitive edge in the present times, this association was indeed a strategic move by both the organizations who are the leaders in their respective markets.

This partnership will facilitate Timex with premium quality catalog shoots and creative infographics that will support their chic and gracious product designs and will also add an aesthetic yet creative touch to their brand messaging. It will not only help ODN Digital Services expand its client portfolio but will also help Timex reach its consumer base optimally and effectively with the rich, global quality, and innovative content created by the recognized content design firm.

Expressing his elation about associating with Timex, Narinder Mahajan, Co-Founder & CEO, ODN Digital Services, said, ‘’ It gives us immense happiness to share that we have sealed the deal with Timex. We are thrilled to have them on board and that they are a part of our ‘client family’ now. We are grateful to Timex for believing in us and giving us this opportunity to create premium quality catalog shoots and infographics for them. We are hoping to add value to their offerings, enhance their brand image and reach amongst their target consumer base via our expertise and skillset. We at ODN Digital Services are known for curating global quality and creative content and we are hoping that we will be able to help Timex achieve its business, marketing, and communication goals via our innovative conceptualization and state-of-the-art E-Commerce content. ‘’

In just a span of a few years, ODN Digital Services has emerged to be the content creation company that works with a creative vision. It helps the brands share their stories with the world via their eccentric storytelling skills, innovative approach, and creative ideas.

