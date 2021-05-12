Nikhil Gandhi quits TikTok: Report

Gandhi, who was recently redesignated as TikTok head for ME, Africa, Turkey and SA, is reportedly serving his notice period

Nikhil Gandhi, who was recently redesignated as TikTok Head for ME, Africa, Turkey & South Asia, has reportedly quit the ByteDance-owned video platform.

A report by a news portal says that Gandhi is currently serving his notice period.

As TikTok India chief, he spearheaded the development of TikTok's products and operations, setting a gold standard for all homegrown short-video apps that followed. His primary focus was on strengthening TikTok's presence in the country and adding value to India's growing digital community.

Before joining TikTok, he served as the President & COO of Times Network, driving the monetisation strategy and overall business growth of the company. He previously served as vice-president at The Walt Disney Company.

Byte Dance-owned short video platform TikTok had shut down its India business following the government's recent directive to extend the ban on Chinese apps. The move affected 2000 employees of TikTok in India.

