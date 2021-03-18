New iProspect's mandate is to deliver performance-driven brand building: Rubeena Singh

Dentsu-owned iProspect has relaunched as a digital-first end-to-end media agency in India and globally. As part of its new positioning, the agency will offer performance-driven brand building on a global scale. iProspect India CEO Rubeena Singh spoke to exchange4media about the agency's new proposition and the growth plans ahead.



Excerpts:



What can the industry expect from the new iProspect?



We believe growth stands at the intersection of brand and performance. The new iProspect's mandate is to deliver performance-driven brand building. This is something we believe in and is unique to iProspect. We have the heritage of two big brands brought together as one in the new iProspect.



We are born at that intersection where there is the science of performance marketing and the art of brand building on the other side. We will focus on how consumers behave in the digital world and apply these to real-world scenarios and bring them to life through the highly connected and creative use of media channels across formats.



What are the new products and services that the industry can expect from the new iProspect?



Two agencies with a lot of heritage and globally scaled brands have come together to make this new iProspect. By integrating these two award-winning agencies, dentsu international brings Vizeum’s media strategy and planning, storytelling, and brand-building capabilities together with iProspect’s digital expertise, audience knowledge, and performance mindset. Clients will have access to the unique capabilities of both agencies, all from one integrated team of highly skilled experts from across a multitude of media specialisms, as well as the huge breadth of scaled services from within dentsu.



We are in a unique position to help brands accelerate their growth by offering digital-first end-to-end solutions.



Have you restructured the India operations?



We have reorganised ourselves in India to be able to offer this integrated approach to our clients. Where there were specialists that were looking at particular silos we have brought them together now and integrated them as a team. So it's the same team but with newer roles.



Kaushik Chakraborty, Muddassar Memon, Krishna Kumar, Santosh Mishra, and Venkata Dontha are the key people in the new iProspect. KK is leading integrated strategy while Mudassar is leading client management nationally. They are not just looking at their erstwhile roles but integrating together and reorganising to take an integrated solution to market.



How has the growth been at iProspect and what are the targets set for 2021?



As an agency, we want to be behind the biggest growth stories in the business. Our mission is to deliver smart, scalable, honest, and relevant work that grows business, enriches our clients, and makes media momentous.



To do this, we need to focus on our current clients and understand how we can better help them succeed and grow their businesses through our dual-lens perspective of brand and performance. We will also look to partner with other brands, both domestic and international, who find themselves at a pivot point in their digital transformation in media. This is where we will make the biggest difference and where our skillsets can drive bigger and better growth for our clients.



We believe this new offer will attract a new type of client. These are clients who are Digital Economy brands - or brands who are trying to master it; brands who are focused on digital or data transformation to unlock new growth; and growth and performance mindset brands who are looking to outgrow their category.



Increasingly, this will mean clients who measure business outcomes, not just media metrics and clients that are looking to challenge the rules to unlock new sources of growth.

