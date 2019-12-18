Netflix gains 4.8 million subscribers in APAC in one year

The video-streaming service recorded a 53 per cent jump in subscribers in the third quarter, ending September

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Dec 18, 2019 9:31 AM
Netflix

Netflix, the American video-streaming giant, has revealed its region-wise subscriber growth for the first time.

The newly-revealed data shows that the APAC or Asia-Pacific region, which comprises India, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, South Korea, Japan, New Zealand and Australia, has recorded the maximum year-on-year growth. 

India figures prominently in the list of key markets for Netflix, which is the largest video-streaming company in the world.

In the last financial quarter, the Asia-Pacific region has recorded maximum revenue and membership growth across markets. The video-sharing platform garnered 4.8 million users in the APAC region by September end, taking the total number to 14.488 million subscribers in the region. It has recorded a 53 per cent jump in subscribers in the third quarter. 

 

