Netflix gaming debut: Here’s all you need to know

The mobile game is initially available only for Android devices

Video and film streaming giant Netflix has debuted in the gaming world and launched its first mobile games worldwide last week, initially for Android devices.

The iOS device users may have to wait. The delay appears to be due to Apple’s App Store policies that prevent companies from offering all-in-one gaming services.

The firm may release its games on apple devices individually through the App Store. Users will be able launch the games via the Netflix app. However, they won't be downloadable and playable within the app itself.

Meanwhile, Netflix members on Android can play five mobile games -- Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo and Rogue Games) and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop).

Netflix has a dedicated tab for mobile games on the Android app. But users are still redirected to the Play Store to download the games. Once the games are downloaded, they can be played through the Netflix app or separately on the phone too.

Mike Verdu - VP, Game Development, says, “We love games, whether it's physical games (Floor Is Lava), mind games (The Circle) or Squid Game. And we love entertaining our members. That’s why we’re excited to take our first step in launching Netflix games on mobile to the world. Starting today, members everywhere can play five mobile games: Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop).”

“Whether you’re craving a casual game you can start from scratch or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favorite stories, we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone. We’re in the early days of creating a great gaming experience, and we’re excited to take you on this journey with us,” Verdu adds.

How can you do that?

Level 1Netflix Membership Is Access Pass

All you need is a Netflix subscription — there’s no ads, no additional fees and no in-app purchases. (Don’t let the demogorgon tell you otherwise).

Level 2: Available on Android Everywhere

Our mobile games are currently available on Android devices when you log into your Netflix profile:

Members on an Android mobile phone will see a dedicated games row and games tab where you can select any game to download.

Members on an Android tablet will see a dedicated games row or be able to select games from the categories drop down menu to download and play.

Level 3: Players Around the World

Our mobile games are available in many of the languages we offer on service, so your games will automatically default to the preference set in your Netflix profile. If your language is not yet available, games will default to English.

Level 4: Every Profile on Your Account Entitled

Members will be able to play games on multiple mobile devices on the same account. If you hit your device limit— we’ll let you know and, if needed, you can sign out of devices not in use or deactivate them remotely on Netflix.com to free up a slot.

Level 5: Adults Only

We know how important child safety is to the parents, caregivers and guardians in our service. So these games are not available on kids profiles. If you’ve set up a PIN to prevent kids from having access to adult profiles, the same PIN will be required in order to log in to Netflix and play the game on a device.

Level 6: Offline Games

While some mobile games may require an internet connection, others will be available to play offline, to make those long trips and areas with bad Wi-Fi a lot more tolerable.

Level 7: Catering to Every Kind of Player

Just like our series, films and specials, we want to design games for any level of play and every kind of player, whether you’re a beginner or a lifelong gamer.

The company says, “We’re just getting started. We’re excited to continue improving our mobile gaming experience and adding to our entertainment offering in the months ahead.”

