Netflix mulling to launch live-streaming feature

The plan is in the final stages, say media reports

Netflix is considering launching a live streaming option, as per media reports.

The streaming platform is finalising the plan, a section of media has confirmed.

It could be streaming live reunions of shows or for voting in competition series and live contests.

Netflix recently told its employees that the lower-priced ad-supported tier could be launched by the end of the year. The video streaming giant is aiming to introduce the ad-supported tier in the final three months of the year.

