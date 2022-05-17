Netflix mulling to launch live-streaming feature

Netflix is considering launching a live streaming option, as per media reports.
The streaming platform is finalising the plan, a section of media has confirmed.
It could be streaming live reunions of shows or for voting in competition series and live contests.
Netflix recently told its employees that the lower-priced ad-supported tier could be launched by the end of the year. The video streaming giant is aiming to introduce the ad-supported tier in the final three months of the year.
Tags Live streaming Netflix Subscription Internet advertising internet advertising India digital digital news digital ad Ad campaign campaign digital advertising digital ad campaign digital campaign digital India digital media