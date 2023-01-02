NBF announces launch of Digital News Federation

News Broadcasters Federation (NBF), an association of News TV broadcasters, on Monday announces the launch of its special venture- Digital News Federation (DNF) - an exclusive organization, to uphold the editorial freedom and ensure business interests of online news platforms.

NBF had a sub-committee to cater the challenges faced by Digital arms of existing TV News Broadcasters. Understanding the need and issues of the digital news media industry, NBF has expanded the scope of the sub-committee and has decided to include independent digital news publishers as well as their respected members.

Speaking on the new initiative, Sreekandan Nair, 24News, says "News Platforms in India can now work with ultimate freedom without entering into unethical spread of misinformation or cyber bullying. Digital News Platforms, like Broadcast news networks, should work with self-restraint."

“The changes in the news n media landscape have been dramatic in the last decade. All print n broadcast news outlets have adapted to it. In order to play a constructive role in this evolution NBF has launched DNF at the right time and moment for the news industry,” said Jagi Panda, Managing Director of Odisha Television Ltd.

DNF aims to stand of the collective interests of digital news publishers, as there has been a paradigm shift in the consumption of news media. The objective of DNF is to build a transparent, dynamic and ethical self-regulated journalistic standards for the industry.

Sanjive Narain, Founder- Prag News says "The launch of DNF will give the much-needed impetus to digital news platforms across the country which have seen a surge in readership and viewership in the past two years."

Shankar.B, CEO, Fourth Dimension Media says "I’m extremely delighted and thrilled with this announcement. NBF has always been ahead of the rest and will continue to charter greater heights."

Kartikeya Sharma, Founder- iTV Network says "I am extremely happy to know that the News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) has launched Digital News Federation (DNF) with tech-collaboration with Webnyay. I am sure the new initiative will work for the collective interests of digital news publishers. I hope it will also help in building a transparent and dynamic eco-system for the digital media in the country. It would also be a great pleasure to see that the DNF ultimately creates an ethical structure, fostering overall growth of digital media."

Barun Das, MD & CEO, TV9 Network & Vice-president, DNF says “The line dividing the linear and non-linear news is fast disappearing with the march of technology. It is the most opportune time to imagine broadcast and digital as the two convergent perspectives that foster creation, distribution and monetizing of news. The inclusion of digital news publishers to enable a new all-encompassing identity – Digital News Federation (DNF) – is the need of the hour. Digital news publishers haven't yet got their fair share in terms of revenue. DNF will work in that direction by initiating dialogues with all stakeholders on behalf of its members.”

Manoj Gairola, News Nation says “We welcome News Broadcaster Federation’s initiate of DNF. Not only TV news broadcaster’s digital wing will be part of it but also several digital news publishers will be welcomed to associate with us. DNF will be the first self-regulatory body in the whole of digital news publishing eco system which will immensely benefit the industry”

DNF, is structured as a joint venture between NBF and Webnyay, India's leading grievance redressal and online dispute resolution ecosystem.

DNF begins its journey with close to 100+ online platforms, with a combined audience of more than 200 million, both independent and extension and digital arms of NBF Member TV channels. The decision to launch DNF was taken at the NBF Governing Board meeting, chaired by the founding President Mr. Arnab Goswami.

"Webnyay is privileged to support the News Broadcasters Federation by providing technology and support to its members and the self-regulatory body for resolving grievances and disputes in an easy-to-use, automated and seamless manner," said Vishwam Jindal, Founder- Webnyay.

Webnyay is a proprietary technology platform for resolving grievance and disputes online through arbitration and mediation. Webnyay actively collaborates with industry associations to enable grievance redressal and dispute resolution and assists with drafting policies, guidelines and regulations.

The launch of DNF assumes significance with the reach of online news consumption is estimated to reach 750 million by 2025, EY estimates, while the reach stood at 467 million in 2021, as per ranking agency, Comscore. “A majority of this news consumption is now in vernacular languages – as high as 95% - and we believe vernacular news portals will see increased penetration with proposed launch of low-cost smartphones by telcos,” as per a joint industry report by FICCI-EY report.

