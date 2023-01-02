NBF announces launch of Digital News Federation

News Broadcasters Federation (NBF), an association of News TV broadcasters, on Monday announces the launch of its special venture- Digital News Federation (DNF) - an exclusive organization, to uphold the editorial freedom and ensure business interests of online news platforms.
NBF had a sub-committee to cater the challenges faced by Digital arms of existing TV News Broadcasters. Understanding the need and issues of the digital news media industry, NBF has expanded the scope of the sub-committee and has decided to include independent digital news publishers as well as their respected members.
Speaking on the new initiative, Sreekandan Nair, 24News, says "News Platforms in India can now work with ultimate freedom without entering into unethical spread of misinformation or cyber bullying. Digital News Platforms, like Broadcast news networks, should work with self-restraint."
“The changes in the news n media landscape have been dramatic in the last decade. All print n broadcast news outlets have adapted to it. In order to play a constructive role in this evolution NBF has launched DNF at the right time and moment for the news industry,” said Jagi Panda, Managing Director of Odisha Television Ltd.
DNF aims to stand of the collective interests of digital news publishers, as there has been a paradigm shift in the consumption of news media. The objective of DNF is to build a transparent, dynamic and ethical self-regulated journalistic standards for the industry.
Sanjive Narain, Founder- Prag News says "The launch of DNF will give the much-needed impetus to digital news platforms across the country which have seen a surge in readership and viewership in the past two years."
Shankar.B, CEO, Fourth Dimension Media says "I’m extremely delighted and thrilled with this announcement. NBF has always been ahead of the rest and will continue to charter greater heights."
Kartikeya Sharma, Founder- iTV Network says "I am extremely happy to know that the News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) has launched Digital News Federation (DNF) with tech-collaboration with Webnyay. I am sure the new initiative will work for the collective interests of digital news publishers. I hope it will also help in building a transparent and dynamic eco-system for the digital media in the country. It would also be a great pleasure to see that the DNF ultimately creates an ethical structure, fostering overall growth of digital media."
Barun Das, MD & CEO, TV9 Network & Vice-president, DNF says “The line dividing the linear and non-linear news is fast disappearing with the march of technology. It is the most opportune time to imagine broadcast and digital as the two convergent perspectives that foster creation, distribution and monetizing of news. The inclusion of digital news publishers to enable a new all-encompassing identity – Digital News Federation (DNF) – is the need of the hour. Digital news publishers haven't yet got their fair share in terms of revenue. DNF will work in that direction by initiating dialogues with all stakeholders on behalf of its members.”
Manoj Gairola, News Nation says “We welcome News Broadcaster Federation’s initiate of DNF. Not only TV news broadcaster’s digital wing will be part of it but also several digital news publishers will be welcomed to associate with us. DNF will be the first self-regulatory body in the whole of digital news publishing eco system which will immensely benefit the industry”
DNF, is structured as a joint venture between NBF and Webnyay, India's leading grievance redressal and online dispute resolution ecosystem.
DNF begins its journey with close to 100+ online platforms, with a combined audience of more than 200 million, both independent and extension and digital arms of NBF Member TV channels. The decision to launch DNF was taken at the NBF Governing Board meeting, chaired by the founding President Mr. Arnab Goswami.
"Webnyay is privileged to support the News Broadcasters Federation by providing technology and support to its members and the self-regulatory body for resolving grievances and disputes in an easy-to-use, automated and seamless manner," said Vishwam Jindal, Founder- Webnyay.
Webnyay is a proprietary technology platform for resolving grievance and disputes online through arbitration and mediation. Webnyay actively collaborates with industry associations to enable grievance redressal and dispute resolution and assists with drafting policies, guidelines and regulations.
The launch of DNF assumes significance with the reach of online news consumption is estimated to reach 750 million by 2025, EY estimates, while the reach stood at 467 million in 2021, as per ranking agency, Comscore. “A majority of this news consumption is now in vernacular languages – as high as 95% - and we believe vernacular news portals will see increased penetration with proposed launch of low-cost smartphones by telcos,” as per a joint industry report by FICCI-EY report.
TVF founder Arunabh Kumar acquitted in sexual harassment case
The case was registered in 2017
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 29, 2022 5:18 PM | 1 min read
Founder and former CEO of YouTube channel The Viral Fever Arunabh Kumar has been acquitted in a sexual harassment case filed against him in 2017.
In the comlplaint, the woman had claimed that the incident took place in June 2014. She had claimed that Kumar outraged her modesty . The complaint, however, was not registered then. The woman claimed that she registered the complaint in 2017 when she got to know that Kumar had behaved similarly with another woman in 2017.
The complaint was registered at the MIDC police station.
The court found discrepancies and contradictions in the case. It was also not clear why the informant took three years to register the complaint.
"There is an unreasonable and unexplained delay in filing the FIR which raised the clouds on the case of the prosecution. Even it can be said that the said complaint is filed out of grudge or rivalry on the reason of business between the accused and informant,” the court order stated.
Additional public prosecutor Khade appeared for state. Advocate Rohini Wagh appeared for Kumar.
CCI sends demand notices to Google over non-payment of penalties
Back in October, CCI imposed a fine of Rs 2,274 crore on Google for unfair practices in the Android OS market and Play Store policies
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 29, 2022 11:02 AM | 1 min read
Tech giant Google has reportedly received demand notices from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for failing to pay penalties.
CCI had imposed a hefty fine of Rs 2,274 crore on Google in two cases. In October, CCI fined Google 1337.76 crore for the "abuse" of its dominant position in the Android mobile ecosystem. Less than a week later, it penalised the tech giant again for its unfair practices in Play Store policies with a Rs 936 crore fine.
The watchdog directed Google to pay the penalties within 60 days of receiving the notice. The failure on Google's part to pay up on time has resulted in the demand notices from CCI's end. Competitive laws state that if the entity doesn't clear the penalties within 30 days of the receipt of the demand notices, the regulator can invoke its powers to recover the fine amount.
Google appealed before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against CCI's orders. The appeals are yet to be heard.
Twitter suffers massive outage for 2 hours
The problem reportedly started around 6.30 am on Thursday
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 29, 2022 8:53 AM | 1 min read
Thousands of Twitter users were not able to login to their accounts on Thursday morning as the social media site experienced a massive outage for nearly two hours. The problem, which started around 6.30 am, lasted till round 8.30 am.
Users were unable to log in on Twitter website. However, the microblogging site was working fine on mobile phones.
According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com., User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 7:13 EST" . Some users also reportedly complained that their Twitter notifications were not working.
In India, Twitter users are getting this message while trying to access the website: “Something went wrong, but don’t fret — it’s not your fault. Let’s try again," with options to refresh or log out.
2022: A game-changing year for esports & gaming in India
A strong growth in viewership, increased commercialization of the sector, more acceptance by sports authorities, and larger prize pools for players were some of the highlights of 2022
By Shantanu David | Dec 29, 2022 8:46 AM | 5 min read
This year saw the gaming industry in India reach new heights, with the country picking up its first bronze medal in the first esports tournament hosted by this year’s Commonwealth Games, and this is merely the beginning, experts say.
“2022 indeed has been a game changing year for our industry. The culture and the community grew beyond players and included spectators to the mix as well. The whole upward tick has led to widespread acknowledgement of the industry. In fact, esports becoming a part of the Commonwealth Games this year and the Olympic committee announcing the Olympic Esports Week is a push the industry and, more importantly, the players needed to be recognized,” asserts Rajan Navani, Founder and CEO, JetSynthesys.
Indeed, a recent Dentsu report said that the number of Indian gamers is expanding at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% and is expected to jump to 700 million in FY25 compared with 507 million in 2021. Then a FICCI-EY media and entertainment 2022 report on the esports segment ‘Tuning into consumer’ notes that the online gaming segment is expected to reach Rs 153 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 15% to become the fourth largest segment of the Indian M&E sector, driven by innovations across NFTs, the metaverse and esports.
“As the industry continues to grow at an accelerated pace, some key takeaways from this year in esports and gaming include a strong and continued growth in viewership, increased commercialization of the industry, increased acceptance by traditional sports authorities, and larger prize pools for top players,” says Anirudh Pandita, Founder, Loco, adding that simultaneously, with India projected to become the world's largest gaming market, there is clearly a rising trend in online gaming. “Indian gamers are increasingly looking for immersive mobile gaming experiences. There has also been increased investment in the Indian gaming industry, with investors recognising the potential of the market.”
Aditya Pandit, Associate Director- Media, Carat India firmly believes that penetration is on an upward trend and that engagement is at scale: “There are about a million pro esports players in the country and that number is still growing, not to forget 20% of them are women. About 52% of the gamers agreed that they played once a week at least and 32% said they played daily (Source: Dentsu Gaming Report- For the Game). The frequency of gaming matters, and immersion is growing. Gamers today are a community among themselves and they co-exist with the larger society.”
Ayush Wadhwa, Founder of Owled Media notes that gaming, on a macro level, is bigger than Hollywood and the music industry combined. “It was only a matter of time before that kind of impact would seep into the masses, considering how powerful budget phones are getting,” he says. Piyush Kumar, Co-founder and CEO, Rooter, believes that 2022 was perhaps one of the biggest years so far for the Indian esports and gaming industry, with publishers, streaming platforms, esports organizers, and teams coming together to create a very healthy ecosystem.
“For one, the increasing receptivity to esports has made it a mainstream source of entertainment. Inclusion of esports in Commonwealth Games and India winning a medal has definitely added to the audience interest. With more professional teams training to compete and win in global tournaments, 2023 may well be a breakout year for esports. At the grassroots levels as well, early signs of the growth of esports are visible, with many schools and colleges adopting it at competitive levels,” he says.
Rohit Agarwal, Founder & Director, Alpha Zegus, a marketing agency specializing in the domains of gaming and lifestyle, observes that the content was, is, and shall remain king. “Creator economy has boomed multifold, with well over 5000 more creators taking on gaming as a content option. This has created many more brand collaborations, monetization tools, streaming opportunities, and more,” he says, adding, “Also, we have seen a great rise in physical/on-ground events, which is getting fans, players, content creators & brands at scale to finally interact with each other on a more personal basis. So far we have already seen over 15 big-scale events. Lastly, in 2022, we have seen more Web3 brands take interest in the space and create a whole new form of gaming.”
Wadhwa adds, “There's also a really interesting uptick in the number of in-app purchases. People are more open to purchasing digital goods than ever, and this will only grow. We can see a similar uptick in startups that are enabling a better digital goods purchasing ecosystem.”
Alin Choubey, Business Head North- FoxyMoron, Zoo Media, points out that gaming is not restricted to a particular group of people anymore. “May it be a 50-year-old stuck on Candy Crush level 77 or a 17-year-old old winning the season on Free Fire, there is a game for everyone. Gaming has shifted from being a solitary play to a spectator sport. With cheaper internet, better devices, and faster adaptability of technology the sport has reached places never imagined.”
With India being the second largest market of gaming and esports, experts say we will see more India-centric strategies from global software and hardware developers. The Indian advertising industry is already seeing a lot of brand integration, collaboration, and campaigns catering to this large audience. And the games have only just begun.
Emerging technologies to guide our way forward in 2023
Guest Column: Niraj Ruparel, Head Of Mobile & Emerging Tech - GroupM India Emerging Tech Lead - WPP India, shares insights about the technological advancements coming our way in the next year
By Niraj Ruparel | Dec 29, 2022 8:23 AM | 5 min read
Post-pandemic, the world is going through a digital revolution. In the past few years, we have been seeing how an increasing number of people are interacting with science and technology in their daily lives. They are also more likely to get educated, thanks to the Internet. Telecom companies are racing to provide 100% coverage around the world, while manufacturers from around the world can deliver products customized for India.
Emerging technologies will guide our way forward in 2023 since they drive change and use deeper data to configure themselves to larger audiences. Over the last few years, audiences have grown used to algorithms deciding how they consume content. This ‘new normal’ digitally immersive world, which we are part of, will only get more personalized. Short-form video will see immense growth in 2023, and influencer marketing will deliver on ROI. Brands will also have to fight harder to humanize themselves and engage in meaningful interactions with audiences.
What can we look forward to in 2023? Well, there are a lot of technological advancements that will be coming our way. Immersive conferences, VR Training & HR onboarding, Virtual/Augmented/Mixed Reality Workshops, Broadcast Augmented Reality and Interactive OTT are just some of the technologies we can expect to see in offices, homes and retail stores around the world.
Another significant shift in the way we interact with data and information, can be felt through the rise of synthetic AI media tools that help us generate image-based and audio-visual content! The introduction of AI generative tools like Dall-E, Chat GPT, Imagen Video & Make-A-Video are just a few examples of the generative AI tools currently available to the public. By utilizing the speed and programmability of AI interfaces, audiences can now interact with customized and personalized content that can be generated with a few words or lines of reference data. The future of content creation lies in the hands of AI technology, and will streamline the curation, production & delivery of multimedia, while harnessing the power of passion and customized economies, rather than influencer marketing!
These new technologies will affect the way we do business, the way brands interact with audiences, and increase the power of the individual, by giving them even more digital access than ever before. Advertising will move beyond the billboard, beyond the fixed screen, and take over more space than ever before. Gamification of content is on the rise and audiences want more control of what they interact with than ever before.
Data services are going to be cheaper and faster, and this is going to spur a lot of forward-thinking strategies to make sure that the value of data services rises. 5G will revolutionize how we interact with data services by enabling ultra-fast real-time connectivity. This, in turn, will enable high-speed transmission of augmented and virtual reality content which in turn allows unfettered access to digital metaverses.
These digital metaverses are also going to be a big part of what’s to come in 2023. Virtual avatars are becoming more efficient by the day, and it’s not long before the metaverse becomes an essential part of the brand and consumer conversation. By unlocking the potential of digital avatars, marketers can further individualize and streamline the way they interact with their audiences. We won’t see virtual avatars as a gimmick instead they will be a digital manifestation of a brand or personality with the power to interact with consumers virtually.
This is going to lead to increased celebrity engagement through the metaverse. Imagine if you as a Nike customer in India, could get advice straight from Cristiano Ronaldo, or Lionel Messi in real time. By engaging existing customers, and adding culture to the heart of a brand’s conversation, the metaverse will provide a platform for audiences and influencers to connect in more personal and meaningful ways. If aligned with business goals along with strategic planning and implementation, AR (and the metaverse) can transform how customers and brand ambassadors interact.
This amalgamation of real-time, real-world interactions aided by AR and VR in the metaverse will in turn lead to another trend in 2023: the rise of digital brand ambassadors, as well as higher engagement with influencer commerce. The WHO already uses Florence, a digital health worker, to help people lead a healthier life by giving them access to health information faster than ever, in a more interactive environment. Additionally, we will see luxury brands invest in digital ambassadors, such as Livi - Louis Vuitton’s virtual ambassador. In moving towards acquiring a virtual ‘person’, brands can reduce customer acquisition costs, with a one-time investment.
When you combine technology, we currently have access to, with the immense volume of data that is sourceable, the future of marketing lies in a brand’s ability to communicate digitally, with the data they are able to acquire. If structured the right way, AR technology can lay the foundation for a powerful community-driven Metaverse. I’m very excited about what 2023 has to bring, and I’m inspired by the increasing digitalization of India, which will only grow over the next year.
Recognition for esports, big win for the industry
Indian government's move to recognise esports will also enable brands and advertisers to enter the system with more ease, say industry experts
By Shantanu David | Dec 28, 2022 8:44 AM | 4 min read
The esports industry in India has had the most welcome news, just in time for the new year. After industry stakeholders tirelessly worked towards establishing the difference between esports and iGaming, finally, their efforts seem to have borne fruits. The Indian government has officially recognised esports in the country, and it will now be a part of the “multisports event” category in India under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and sports.
This cleared the air that esports must not be clubbed under the umbrella term "Gaming". Esports (Electronic sports) is a competitive sport where esports athletes use their physical and mental abilities to compete in certain genres of video games in a virtual, electronic environment.
Lokesh Suji, Director of the Esports Federation of India & Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF), celebrates the fact, saying, “We welcome this announcement by our government under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Modi ji, which will open new avenues to pour in more investment opportunities in this booming industry. From now onwards, we will have to build the proper infrastructure, training facilities and coaching for our young esports athletes. Only a short time until we see esports being placed in the same league as cricket, football, basketball, etc. and having similar fan power, scale and craze.”
Piyush Kumar, Founder & CEO, Rooter on Esports getting recognised as part of multisports events says the move comes at an opportune time for the industry which has already seen rapid growth in 2022 on the back of multiple domestic and international tournaments where Indian teams have proven their mettle. “We expect to see many more Indian teams continue the momentum and bring global laurels. As esports goes mainstream, effective policy push will also see it grow at the grassroots stages, with many schools and colleges adopting esports at competitive and representative levels,” he says.
Brands and advertisers will also have a much easier time getting into the system, something which had already been happening, though perhaps not as rapidly as it could have been, given the ambiguity between esports and gaming, with the latter often being pegged by state authorities as “undesirable.”
Rohit Jagasia, Founder & CEO, Revenant Esports indeed says this can be said to be the greatest day in Indian esports history, adding, “The year 2023 is undoubtedly going to be the start of the country's golden era in esports and with the Asian Games as well as the Olympic Esports Week also set to take place soon, there is a lot of success expected to be in store for the entire community.”
Animesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO, 8bit Creatives and a former esports athlete, adds, “It presents a clean slate for gamers and proves to naysayers that esports is, in fact, a serious sport that deserves to be recognised for its skilled and hard-working players who will be competing against some of the world's best players and put India on the map of professional gaming countries. At 8Bit Creatives & S8UL, this is a defining moment for us. The future of Indian esports holds great things from our side.”
"While this is a great first step by the Indian government, it’s important to take cognizance of the nuances that could emerge from this statement. The insertion of 'e-Sports as part of multi-sports events' needs to be closely examined so as not to exclude popular esport titles that are not directly linked to a traditional sport. Games like Valorant, Dota 2 and those created by Indian game developers should also have the opportunity to be classified as esports, and their players as athletes," said Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director NODWIN Gaming.
As for Anirudh Pandita, Founder, Loco, “With this legislation, the government has underlined the importance of building a vibrant gaming ecosystem and we believe that if the industry works in resonance with the government, then India will become a global gaming superpower soon. In the past two years, Loco has been the largest investor in India’s game streaming and esports ecosystem and in 2023, we look forward to continuing our investment in domestic gaming technology and content initiatives.”
Indian govt recognises esports as part of multisports events
A new section 'matters relating to online gaming' has been added under MeitY
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 27, 2022 6:10 PM | 2 min read
In what comes as a win for gaming in India, esports will now be a part of "multisports events" under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. MeitY has also added a section related to "matters relating to online gaming" after entry 5.
The move will lend a major fillip to the gaming industry, helping regularise it and build proper infrastructure for esport enthusiasts.
Lokesh Suji, Director of Esports Federation of India & Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF) welcomed the move: "We welcome this announcement by our government under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Modi ji, which will open new avenues to pour in more investment opportunities in this booming industry. From now onwards, we will have to build the proper infrastructure, training facilities and coaching for our young esports athletes. Only a short time until we see Esports being placed in the same league as cricket, football, basketball, etc. and having similar fan power, scale and craze.
"With the latest announcement and India recently competing for medals at the inaugural Esports Asian Games, people are shaking off the misconceptions linked with esports as a passion or career option. The year 2023 beholds greater opportunities for esports and we are anticipating more favourable developments, only making it bigger. It surely has been a great year for Indian esports."
The pandemic has fuelled the growth of esports in India. According to the FICCI-EY Media and Entertainment Report 2022, esport players in India have grown 600,000 strong in 2021. Revenue grew to Rs 9.7 billion in 2021.
