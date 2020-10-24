NBF expresses concern over Mumbai Police FIR on Republic TV’s editorial staff

In a statement NBF has said that filing of an FIR is a drastic measure against both the media as well as the common citizens

News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) has expressed concern over the First Information Report filed by the Greater Mumbai Police naming the editorial staff of Republic TV.

In a statement the NBF has said: “Filing of an FIR under a harsh and severe law is a drastic and desperate measure against both the media as well as the common citizens at large. Journalist(s) performing their professional duty, within the ambit of law, by holding public servants accountable and unravelling the truth in public interest should not be chained down by such attempts, as it is a threat to democracy.

Journalistic freedom should be respected as it forms the base of any democracy and the Freedom of Speech and Expression as guaranteed under Article 19 (1)(a) of the Constitution of India. We firmly trust the process established by law and the judiciary. Justice shall prevail.”

The FIR has named Republic TV editorial staff accusing them for airing a television news report “which amounted to incitement to disaffection among members of the police force and defamation of the Greater Mumbai Police department”.