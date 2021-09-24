NBF writes to BARC again for news ratings calling TRP scam a 'political concoction'

The federation has requested the ratings agency to resume the release of TRP data to 'save the news broadcast industry from the brink of collapse'

The News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) has yet again written to Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO Nakul Chopra, demanding the "immediate and urgent" release of news ratings. The letter NBF had previously written to BARC on September 9 on the same issue elicited no response from the agency.

"In this context, we herein yet again reiterate that BARC needs to initiate appropriate action to resume the release of TRP data for the news genre with immediate effect, a move that would save the news broadcasting industry, from the brink of collapse," the letter read.

The NBF stated that the TRP scam, which led to news ratings suspension, was "a political concoction," citing the then lead investigator Sachin Vaze's statements.

" Thus, it is, clear that the TRP case is nothing but a product of fabrications and fiction, spun on a political instruction, gratifying the selfish interest of few national channels at the cost of huge loss for the entire news broadcasting industry, consisting of more than 400 channels. In addition, the vested interests has jeopardized the entire growth of consumer-led companies, creative executives and advertising agencies, who play a critical role in fueling the consumption-led economic growth," read the letter.

