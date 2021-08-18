NBF welcomes TV9 into its fold

News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) welcomed leading news network TV9 Network into its fold. The NBF is undisputedly the most expansive and diverse broadcast news body in India.

Priding on its democratic structure, the NBF is the only news broadcast body in India that has members from across national and regional broadcast news media organisations. The NBF, in sheer membership numbers and beyond them, has ensured unparalleled representation from news broadcasters across languages and regions of India. NBF is the first body of broadcasters in India that truly represents the vision and concerns of regional, vernacular and national media that constitute the changing face of media in India.

President of the NBF Mr. Arnab Goswami said, “ I am delighted to welcome TV9 Network into the NBF. It gives me so much pride to say that the NBF is the nation’s only body that truly represents national and regional players-- caters to their aspirations and forms a system to cohesively and unitedly raise concerns regarding broadcast news media. The NBF is the most democratically run news media body and that is what makes us stand out amongst the rest. I am proud to say that today NBF is the biggest body for broadcast news and is one that is for a New India and one for the future.”

Mr. Barun Das, Group CEO of TV9 Network and also now the Vice President of the NBF, said, “We are delighted to join the NBF. I am impressed with the democratic way of functioning of Arnab and other members of the governing body. Regional news genre enjoys the biggest pie of viewership and revenue in the news TV industry. It is only fair that they get their share of voice in guiding the industry in the right direction. The NBF brings that balance to the table as regional broadcasters are well represented here.”

The NBF’s continual expansion recently saw the induction of Sahara Network, CVR Network and V6 as its new members. This massive and consistent expansion is a boost to the NBF’s goals to support regional news channels and their digital platforms in understanding and complying with regulatory requirements with regard to news content. The aim of the body is to ensure that the united voice of broadcasters-- across regions and languages-- are heard and solutions are sought in a way that further strengthens the pillar of broadcast news in India.

The NBF channels presently include 24News, Alamai Sahara, CVR English, CVR Health, CVR NEWS, DA News Plus, DY365, Gulistan News, IBC24, IND 24, India News Gujarat, India News Haryana, India News Hindi, India News MPCG, India News Punjabi, India News Rajasthan, India News UP, Khabar Fast, MHOne, NEWS9, News First Kannada, News Live, News Nation, NewsX, North East Live, North East News, OTV, Prag News, Puthiyathalaimurai, Republic Bangla, Republic Bharat, Republic TV, Sahara Samay, Samay Bihar, Samay Maharashtra, Samay MPCG, Samay Rajasthan, Samay UP, TV5 Kannada, TV5 Telugu, TV9 Bharatvarsh, TV9 Gujarati, TV9 Kannada, TV9 Marathi, TV9 Telugu and V6

