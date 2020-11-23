Narendra Modi, Sonu Sood, Virat Kohli top engagement charts on Indian Twitterverse

The findings were part of Twitteet's report on Twitter engagements of popular personalities from October 2020 onwards

In an industry-first move, social media analytics firm, Twitteet released its analytics report featuring 20 categories today. The report features Twitter engagements of politicians, journalists, business leaders, sportspersons, movie stars, authors, chefs and comedians from October ‘20.

Expectedly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi topped the overall Indian Twitter engagement rankings with over 7.2 million engagements. In the intensively competitive Journalists category, News Nation’s Deepak Chaurasia topped Twitter engagement with a whopping 1.88 million engagements. In the Business Leaders category, Anand Mahindra towers over others with over 4 lakh engagements.

The IPL was the flavour of the season for cricketers, where expectedly India captain and expectant father Virat Kohli topped Twitter engagement with 2.4 million engagements. Among Indian sportspersons, outside of cricket, Olympic medallist and pro-boxer Vijendra Singh tops with 4.27 lakh engagements. Sonu Sood’s humanitarian work during the pandemic saw huge resonance on Twitter where even at a Twitter following of a tenth of superstar Shah Rukh Khan (Sonu Sood’s 4.6 million followers to SRK’s 41.3 million followers) he topped Twitter engagement among Bollywood Stars with a phenomenal 2.4 million engagements.

In other categories, Comedians and Start-up founders made their mark. Among comedians, Kunal Kamra topped impressively with 1.1 million engagements. Cred Founder Kunal Shah led the Business Founders category with 60K engagements and Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma was next with 23K engagements.

Speaking at the launch of the Twitteet October Report, co-founder Sandeep Amar said, “Twitteet is one of the leading social business intelligence, social monitoring and actionable insights solutions firms catering to businesses and marketing leaders around the world. We run daily analysis of social media engagements and then mine actionable insights from them. At some level, a leader's Twitter engagement gives one sense of his/her connection with their target audience and the issues that matter to them. We hope to sharpen our insights over time and offer a wider range of targeted products across social platforms and geographies.”