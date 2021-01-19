Mzaalo partners with VuLiv to offer seamless entertainment for SpiceJet flyers

Commenting on the association, Vikram Tanna, COO, Mzaalo said that they are thrilled to partner with SpiceJet to offer seamless access of our wide-ranging content to on-the-go consumers

Mzaalo, a block chain-based video streaming application in the gamified video and entertainment ecosystem, today announced its association with VuLiv (now named Mojo Boxx) to offer seamless entertainment for flyers on SpiceJet’s new launched In-Flight Experience platform called ‘SpiceScreen’.

All SpiceJet Flyers can enjoy Unlimited Entertainment with Mzaalo’s wide-ranging content on SpiceScreen, which is powered by just a pair of Mojo Boxx’s special Smartphone IFE Box.

In current times, where being contact-free and using a personal device for entertainment is the preferred mode by travelers around the world, SpiceScreen has become a popular platform for enjoying entertainment for all SpiceJet Flyers. Once on-board, SpiceScreen gives an access to an amazing collection of Unlimited Entertainment including Bollywood blockbusters like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bajirao Mastani, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Manmarziyaan to name a few along with a variety of regional films.

Mzaalo’s 50,000+ hours of content including the best of Bollywood movies, regional cinema, original series, music videos and much more delivers the much sought for in-flight entertainment for on-the-go audience. The partnership expands Mzaalo’s reach and strengthens connect with on-the-go audience by providing unparalleled in-flight entertainment experience.

The growing demand of quality content enabled Mzaalo’s partnership with Mojo Boxx and cater to the underserved, unconnected or semi connected audience across geographies. SpiceJet flyers can now avail the best of Mzaalo’s content and enjoy unparalleled viewing experience.

Commenting on the association, Vikram Tanna, COO, Mzaalo said, “We are thrilled to partner with SpiceJet to offer seamless access of our wide-ranging content to on-the-go consumers. The partnership is a result of our collective effort to enhance customer experience by offering the most sought-after content to SpiceJet travelers.”

Manoj Kumar Gupta, Founder, Mojo Boxx (formerly VuLiv) added, “Mzaalo partnership empowers us to bring the first time ever in-flight experiences to SpiceJet travelers in India and abroad. With our commitment to offer the best in-flight experiences, our partnership with Mzaalo will enable us to create deeper engagements with flyers not just in sky but even before departure and after arrival thereby offering a complete home-to-home digital experience for the outbound travelers.”

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Marketing Officer, SpiceJet said, “Consumption of compelling content has become a way of life and this partnership enables us to bring the best of entertainment and experiences to our customers. As majority of Indian travelers prefer watching Bollywood, regional movies, original shows, Mzaalo’s robust content library adds to the entertainment quotient on SpiceScreen.”

Information on how to connect to Spicescreen and the wide range of content catalogue is available for customers on www.spicescreen.com and www.SpiceJet.com

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)