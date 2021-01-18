Mpower launches campaign to increase awareness on mental health

On the occasion of its 5th anniversary, Mpower - a pioneer in Indian Mental Healthcare, has appealed to citizens to create a #Myndful5 space of their own. To drive awareness around this campaign, Mpower is urging netizens to showcase their unique ways of creating this very own #Myndful5 space, by posting interesting images on their social media handles. Mpower has been seeing users actively sharing activities they regularly undertake as a means to unwind and rejuvenate, in a secure space of their own, being mindful about their mental health. Whether it is through meditation/yoga, or by indulging in dance/music therapy, netizens have found novel ways to beat pandemic blues or recoup amidst the stress of daily life. To join the movement, users can upload a post in their comfiest spot, doing what’s most mentally rewarding for them, along with 5 reasons how it helps them, by tagging Mpower’s social media handles along with #Myndful5. Mpower has urged people to wear a mask if they are heading outdoors, especially if there is crowd around.

Speaking about the citizen centric initiative, Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson, Mpower, said, “There’s definitely a lot more awareness about the need for having a safe space of one’s own, but we still have a long way to go. With #Myndful5 as our theme for Mpower’s 5th anniversary, our objective is to increase this awareness and encourage more people to create such spaces, and indulge in activities that are mentally gratifying. Through wide reach of social media channels, we are hopeful of creating a community that empowers, and encourages positivity, and acts as a catalyst towards building a better tomorrow. I am really proud to share that since inception, Mpower’s numerous initiatives and interventions have reached around 50 million individuals and touched more than 10 million lives.”

Ever since the pandemic struck, Mpower has intensified its efforts to alleviate stigma around mental health and has been urging people across all age groups to come out in open and seek help. Since March 2020, to counter the onslaught of mental health problems, Mpower has launched a series of initiatives such as Mpower 1on1 24x7 helpline, Mpower eClinic for tier 2 towns, ‘Minds Matter’ school curriculum, Mpower Hub for training remotely located mental health professionals and mental health services for Mumbai Police and healthcare workers. Mpower has made effective use of social media by undertaking high decibel campaigns such as #SunoDekhoKaho with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan so that mental health awareness reaches masses and creates desired impact. With uniquely conceptualized online events such as #BeTheChange – a conference for stakeholders in education & mental health and #MoveForTheMind which urged netizens to realize a strong correlation between physical and mental health, Mpower continued its endeavors with missionary zeal.

Amidst the lockdown, Mpower has been committed to offer uninterrupted clinical intervention using the online consultation route. In 2021, Mpower plans to expand its clinical footprint to 4 new cities; Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad and Kalyan.

