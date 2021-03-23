Moj announces collaboration with RAKTDA

As part of this partnership, fourteen select creators iwill embark on an five-day trip to the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) in the United Arab Emirates

Short video platform Moj announced a partnership with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) with a focus on travel-related short video content as well as building a global identity of Indian creators.

As part of this partnership, fourteen select creators including Mohak Narang (@mohaknarang), Surbhi Rathore(@Surbhiirathore3 ) , Abraz Khan (@abraz_khan91), Anmol Bhatia (@anmolbhatia_), and Aadil Khan (@aadilkhann) amongst others will embark on an exciting five-day trip to the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) in the United Arab Emirates.

The five-day trip will provide Moj creators an opportunity to explore the northernmost emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. With over 7,000 years of history, traditional culture, and magnificent landscapes, Ras Al Khaimah is an authentic, accessible, and nature based destination. With year-round sunshine, this northern Emirate features over 64 kilometers of pristine beachfront, lush mangroves and terracotta desert as well as the majestic Hajar mountains, including the country’s highest mountain peak – Jebel Jais –home to the longest zipline in the world (2.83 kilometers long, the equivalent to over 28 soccer fields) where thrill seekers can soar over 1,680 meters above sea level. During the visit, the creators will showcase their travel adventures by sharing exciting videos on Moj.

Moj believes in creating a strong creator ecosystem by providing them with the right opportunities that pave the way for their growth. Through such partnerships, Moj is providing its creator community opportunities to team up with brands and emerge as key influencers in the short video landscape.

Delighted with the collaboration, Alka Winter, Vice President, Destination Marketing & Communications at RAKTDA said, “We are delighted with this genuine collaboration with Moj, which will amplify interest and consideration for Ras Al Khaimah as a safe must-visit destination as we navigate through the new normal. We believe this campaign will foster solidarity and affinity amongst the over 80 million strong Moj community, providing inspiration for their holiday planning.”

Shashank Shekhar, Director - Content Strategy at Moj while commenting about the partnership said, “Travel and entertainment related content is a key focus area for Moj and with this exciting partnership with RAKTDA, we are hopeful that as international tourism kickstarts again, our creators will find Moj an exciting destination to share short video content around their travel stories and experiences. Our creator community continues to experience incredible opportunities with our many partners as we grow Moj into India’s leading short video destination.”

