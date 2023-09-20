Moj's new brand film talks about joy of authenticity

Moj, a short video platform, has unveiled a new brand film that positions the platform as the ultimate destination for authentic content that celebrates joyful moments of one’s everyday life.
“With Moj, users can express their true selves, share their unique perspectives, and showcase what brings them the most happiness,” stated a press release. The brand film is titled #MojPeHiMojHai.
The film unfolds the journey of a young woman who feels a rush of energy as she scrolls through the Moj App. The narrative guides us through a sequence of enjoyable and cheerful scenarios, immersing the young woman in the diverse content available on Moj. Whether it's a spirited dance video, a serene beach getaway, the thrill of playing street cricket, or the excitement of trying out a new recipe, the app immerses her in relatable content that elicits feelings of joy and exhilaration.
Announcing the launch of the brand film, Mousumi Mishra, Head of Consumer Marketing for ShareChat & Moj, said, “Seeking relief from the ‘flex culture’ and endless scrolling of perfectly curated content, our young consumers today are looking for authentic content that reflects their world. Moj has been the platform of choice for India’s youth serving them a variety of content which is relatable to their distinct personalities and is served to them as per what their individual idea of a joyful moment is. Everyone can find their unique idea of happiness reflected on Moj, across content of different genres – dance, music, comedy, cooking, films, astrology - and it is this emotion that is perfectly reflected in the film.”
The brand film, produced by Schbang, has been launched in four languages, namely Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
A23 unveils poker app with campaign featuring Shah Rukh Khan
In the film, SRK is seen using his Poker skills to get himself out of a tight spot
Sep 20, 2023
A23 (Head Digital Works) has announced the launch of its A23 Poker application with a new brand campaign featuring brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan.
Shah Rukh Khan is seen using his great Poker skills to get himself out of a tight spot in the new brand film for A23 Poker. The screenplay and dialogues consciously uses phrases and terminology like raise, all in and more in the ad to highlight the product offerings and appeal to all poker enthusiasts. With this campaign, A23 aims to captivate all online real-money gamers in the country with a focus on Indian poker players. Parallelly, carrying forward its long-running messaging around safe and mindful behavior while gaming online, the brand launched the 4th edition of its ‘Responsible Gaming’ film.
Commenting about the new campaign, Shah Rukh Khan said, “A23 is one of the most significant names when it comes to skilled-based online gaming in our country. After becoming one of the leading online rummy platforms, they have now leveraged experiences and insights to create an exciting new product, A23 Poker. I am confident that the new app will appeal to every poker fan in the country and has something unique to offer.”
Gunnidhi Singh Sareen, VP- Marketing, Head Digital Works said, “The new campaign for A23 Poker is a testament to our commitment to deliver a high-quality product for our users. The launch film illustrates our brand ambassador in an action packed sequence while capturing the essence of the new product. This is the first instance for A23 to come up with a long running ad film (90 sec) and I am eager to witness how it is received by our audience. These ads are sure to create a positive stir amongst poker enthusiasts in the country. We also released a new ‘responsible gaming’ film to educate users about healthy and safe ways to game online.”
82.5 Communications brings alive PhonePe alerts with Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic voice
Instead of the automated payment confirmation message, shoppers and merchants will now hear the actor’s iconic voice
Sep 20, 2023
PhonePe has just redefined real-time voice payment alerts with the launch of first-of-its-kind celebrity voice feature on its SmartSpeakers in collaboration with the actor Amitabh Bachchan.
Instead of the automated payment confirmation message while shopping, shoppers and merchants will now hear the treasured voice of Mr. Bachchan.
Bringing this idea to life is 82.5 Communications. The 82.5 team recognized the transformative power of Mr. Bachchan’s voice and set out with one goal in mind – to ensure that the iconic intonation, baritone and style of Mr. Bachchan reaches every Indian through the SmartSpeaker.
Commenting on the 82.5 x PhonePe collaboration for the Golden Voice project, Ramesh Srinivasan, Director, Brand Marketing, PhonePe said, "The intent was to change the way merchants get their payment alerts, reminders and other notifications. We are glad to have 82.5 Communications partner with us on this. They were able to lend their ingenious touch to the existing prompts and turn it into something magical, in a manner that every merchant and customer shall now feel and hear Mr. Bachchan’s presence in every part of the country.”
Mayur Varma, CCO, 82.5 Communications said, “PhonePe SmartSpeakers speaking in electronic voices were going to get a massive voice upgrade. Big B was bringing in his baritone, and we got the opportunity to set the tone of voice that was uniquely PhonePe. Henceforth, there will be a clear distinction between PhonePe SmartSpeakers and the ‘rest of them’.”
Naveen Raman, Executive Vice President & Branch Head, 82.5 Communications – South said, “This is a cracker of a collaboration. What a lovely way to be present in every nook and corner of the country and interact with the consumer day in and day out, that too through the most celebrated voice in the country. We at 82.5 Communications are thrilled to have partnered with PhonePe in creating this.”
Sangeetha Sampath and Ravikumar Cherussola, Executive Creative Directors, 82.5 Communications – South elaborated on the process "We wanted every merchant and customer to truly feel Mr. Bachchan’s unique intonation and baritone. Just like every Indian, we are huge Big B fans too. And that is what set the goal for us to bring alive the iconic style of Mr. Bachchan to every Indian through the PhonePe SmartSpeaker.”
Polycab India unveils new brand identity
The brand refresh has been visualised and designed by Interbrand
Sep 19, 2023
Polycab India has unveiled its renewed brand identity and philosophy that reflects its future business roadmap.
“The rebranding is not just a shift in Visual Identity or Brand Architecture, it is a guiding philosophy that underscores Polycab’s commitment to Innovation, Technology, Safety and Sustainability leading to its Brand Purpose of ‘Connecting all to a brighter future.’ This renewed brand ideology is going to be a significant step towards Polycab’s vision of becoming the foremost brand of choice for customers in the electrical solutions market.” The brand refresh has been visualised and designed by Interbrand.
The new Visual Identity reflects the colours of dawn, symbolizing Polycab's commitment to reaching new heights, mirroring the rising sun, and encapsulates the vision of uniting all towards a brighter future by ingeniously incorporating the letter 'O,' a prominent sound in the Polycab name, into its innovative visual emblem. The three colours red, blue and purple signifies leadership in wires and cables, the connection with customers, through the FMEG category and its future readiness respectively. This representation aims to make the brand more modern, contemporary, and relatable to the customers whilst retaining the organisation’s core values.
Inder Jaisinghani, Chairman and Managing Director, Polycab India Ltd., stated, “As we reflect on our remarkable journey, from the inception as a single electrical store to the leader in wires and cables manufacturing, we are filled with pride. We have always believed evolution is the key to staying relevant and hence continue to work towards offering futuristic solutions to our customers. We have grown by focusing on innovation, sustainability, and customer-centricity, and now, this new brand identity reflects our core pillars.”
He further added, “Our refreshed brand tagline, 'Ideas. Connected.,' builds on a future where Innovative solutions, based on a thoughtful idea, simplifies lives, and in turn connects to a brighter future. We are dedicated to fostering a brighter future for all, one where every aspect of our lives is seamlessly connected, and our homes truly understand us. With unwavering determination, we look forward to redefining not just our brand but also the way we live.”
Additionally, the brand also launched a TVC to communicate to its audience the promise of a future - a home that understands the consumer’s needs and desires. “Ghar Jo Aapko Samjhe” lends an emotional connection with the brands' key target audience – people who take delight in making their homes more efficient, safe and futuristic. The film has been designed by the creative minds at Ogilvy.
Rush Nahi, Sip Karo, says Ananya Panday in Magic Mango Lassi ad
The TVC has been conceptualized by T&P (as a part of OpenX from WPP)
Sep 19, 2023
Maaza has recently launched its premium segment with Mango Lassi in a new campaign "Rush Nahi, Sip Karo", featuring Ananya Panday.
Conceptualized by T&P (as a part of OpenX from WPP), the new TVC featuring Ananya Panday conveys "Rush Nahi, Sip Karo" to the audience, a message that perfectly encapsulates the essence of Maaza Magic’s core product proposition. The idea behind the campaign is to encourage consumers to take their time and savour the delicious taste of Maaza Mango Lassi at their preferred leisure.
Announcing the launch of the new variant, Ajay Konale, Senior Director Marketing, Nutrition Category, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, “Maaza is a homegrown legacy brand and has been cherished by Indians for decades across generations. With the launch of Maaza Mango Lassi, we aspire to revive nostalgic memories of traditional flavours fused with a contemporary twist. We are delighted to have Ananya Panday on board as our brand ambassador, whose vibrant and dynamic persona aligns perfectly with Maaza's brand ethos.”
Ananya Panday, actress and ambassador of Maaza Magic, said, “I am absolutely thrilled to come on board as the brand ambassador of Maaza Magic. Mangoes are intrinsic to our cultural heritage and childhood reminiscences. From my earliest recollections, Maaza has always been synonymous with mangoes. It's a privilege to be associated with a legacy that has been part of every Indian's life, enabling me to relive those treasured childhood moments."
The brand has adopted a 360-degree marketing approach to amplify the new campaign, consisting of digital broadcasting.
Mullen Lintas wins creative account of Yousta
The account was won after a multi-agency pitch
Sep 18, 2023
Mullen Lintas Mumbai, has been chosen as the creative agency of record for Yousta, a youth-focused fashion brand under the umbrella of Reliance Retail.
The brand recently launched its first store in Hyderabad and has plans to rapidly expand across the country, also establishing an online presence on Ajio and JioMart. Mullen Lintas will focus on a digital-first approach to create and craft compelling strategies to amplify the brand’s mission of making high-fashion accessible to the youth.
Sharing his excitement on the win, Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas said, “We are delighted to have won the mandate for Yousta. Fast Fashion is a booming category that is seeing many disruptions and innovations in terms of products and formats. Using Mullen Lintas’ ‘Challenger Thinking’ framework we were able to craft a sharp brand strategy and a compelling narrative for Yousta, which we’re confident would make the desired impact for the brand. We look forward to partnering Yousta and making it one of the most preferred fashion destinations in the country.”
The account will be managed by the Mumbai office of Mullen Lintas.
Munna and Circuit are back for ACKO's health insurance plan
The brand has launched a new campaign directed by Rajkumar Hirani
Sep 18, 2023
ACKO has launched its Health Insurance Product - ACKO Platinum Health Plan with a new campaign featuring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in their two iconic characters of Munna Bhai and Circuit. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the campaign is titled "Health Insurance ki Subah ho Gayi Mamu".
Speaking at the launch, Ashish Mishra, EVP- Marketing, ACKO, said, "Munna and Circuit have always challenged the status quo in their unique style. This fits perfectly with what we have also been trying to do at ACKO. While building the product, we genuinely focused on simplifying health insurance and removing all the pain points that customers have to face. We are grateful to Mr. Hirani for bringing his unique style of storytelling of explaining complex issues easily, to this ad campaign. We would also like to thank our partners at Leo Burnett, who have worked tirelessly to bring this to life."
The whole campaign does complete justice to the two characters and brings alive their chemistry and iconic banter. What's also interesting is that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the release of Munnabhai MBBS.
The series of ad films will focus on educating the audience on zero waiting period, 100 percent bill payment, the benefits of providing full disclosures of ailments for a stress-free claim process, and ease of filing claims.
Vikram Pandey, National Creative Director Leo Burnett India, says, "This was one of those ideas that everyone thought was fantastic but unachievable. Munna-Circuit helping people by challenging the age-old norms of the Health Insurance category seemed perfect. But getting Sanju, Arshad, and Raju Hirani to create the next episode of the Munna Bhai series, that too for an advertising campaign, seemed impossible."
"Luckily, in ACKO, we have a brave marketing team that works with us as partners. They pulled all the stops to make this happen. When we got the trio together, they were equally excited to be back again. It was the most amazing shoot I have been part of. Watching their chemistry play out was an absolute treat for a Bollywood buff like me. I am sure the audience will enjoy it as much as I did. Bole toh maja aane wala hai, maamu!” he added.
Amazon India celebrates 'collective happiness' in pre-festive campaign
The campaign encourages customers to place equal importance on self-care alongside that of loved ones
Sep 18, 2023
As the festive season approaches, Amazon India is excited to announce the launch of its latest campaign, ‘Khushiyan Apno Ki, Aur Apni Bhi’ that takes a unique/heartwarming approach by urging customers to prioritize not only their loved ones but also themselves during this joyous time of year.
The festive season has always been synonymous with the spirit of giving, spreading warmth, and bringing smiles to the faces of those we hold dear but often, in the midst of taking care of others, we tend to overlook our own well-being. This campaign serves as a gentle reminder of the importance of self-care/self-love and the need to embrace ‘Me’ within ‘We’ this festive season.
Conceptualized basis the insight that true celebrations flourish when the happiness of both ‘we’ and ‘I’ is fulfilled, this digital asset serves as a reminder that practicing self-care/self-love is not an act of selfishness but a necessity. This sentiment is captured in the video showcasing a loving bond/relationship between a mother and daughter.
Noor Patel, Vice President, Amazon India said, “The campaign touches upon the sweet spot of self-realization and much needed self-care in today’s day and age. Our campaign is based on customer insights and brings alive the mindset shift in customers urging them to celebrate the festive season taking care of their needs, along with their loved ones.”
