Mitron TV unveils #AtmanirbharPledge campaign

Short-format video app Mitron TV, today unveiled the #AtmanirbharPledge campaign. Through this initiative, Mitron TV is appealing Indians to choose domestic substitutes in the app world and channelize their support for an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The campaign ties in with the launch of ‘Atmanirbhar Apps’ by Mitron TV, which is the first discovery platform of its kind, created exclusively to support ‘Made-in-India’ apps. Both the platform and the campaign went live today on National Unity Day and birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel popularly known as ‘Iron Man of India’. and are set to provide a significant boost to the #VocalForLocal movement, whilst fostering a spirit of self-reliance.

Users can easily access the #AtmanirbharPledge on newly launched Atmanirbhar Apps and share their personalised badge creatives to support the cause.

Commenting on the #AtmanirbharPledge campaign, Shivank Agarwal, Co-Founder and CEO of Mitron said: ‘’I am delighted to unveil our new campaign that enables consumers to make informed choices and create an affinity with Indian apps. I request fellow Indians to take the pledge and do their part to create an Atmanirbhar Bharat in the app world.’’