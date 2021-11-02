Moj helps PlayerzPot to fuel 300k+ UGCs with Khela Kya campaign

In an age where individuals want to consume quick and snackable content, Moj is just the right platform to promote one’s brand

In collaboration with Moj, PlayerzPot was able to garner a large audience base and reach out to an audience that fits right in their target audience bucket. With the ‘Khela Kya?’ campaign being heavily promoted in their social media handles, PlayerzPot was able to establish a footing for itself and was able to achieve the numbers that the company had envisioned. Through the medium of Moj, PlayerzPot was able to reach an audience that otherwise wouldn’t have been easy to penetrate. In an age where individuals want to consume quick and snackable content, Moj is just the right platform to promote one’s brand and PlayerzPot identified this potential in the app which ranks among the top five free apps on Google Play Store.



Moreover, videos done by influencers provided an even bigger fan base for PlayerzPot and created a trend that appealed to the youth rather. The likes of Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Nita Shilimkar, Jannat Zubair, and in-house influencers such as Vishnu Priya, Arishfa Khan, Pankaj Joshi, Surbhi Rathod, and the like also promoted the challenge in their own native and quirky manner.



Speaking about the challenge, Ajit Varghese, COO of ShareChat & Moj said, “We are committed to our vision of empowering creators and brands with campaigns that can help in the growth of their businesses. This collaboration with PlayerzPot fulfilled the purpose of our vision by delivering 1bn+ video views, triggered by 50+ influencers to fuel up 300K+ UGCs which was bang-on for the brand to entice the desired association and connection with cricket during IPL.”

Elaborating on the association with Moj and response around the campaign, Sunil Yadav, CEO of PlayerzPot said, “We know the kind of love a sport like cricket garner in India. Our IPL campaign celebrated that sentiment and emotion. We are thankful for all the support and response. The campaign was a success, and we were able to reach almost 3x new users through MOJ. All these testify that we are on the right path and have been able to understand the huge appetite and craze for cricket and the game-related engagement among the millennials and GenZ population, irrespective of genders and geography. Our influencers also deserve praise for their interesting, amusing, and insightful contributions. We are happy to have partnered with Moj, who knows the pulse of the audience and is equipped with the ways to reach out to them.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/xCOJBqFDVno?feature=share

Campaign Highlights

This campaign witnessed over 2.3 Million shares externally





The campaign had over 300K+ UGC which is one of the highest ever on Moj for a lens based HTC campaign





The PAN India campaign was spearheaded by 50+ influencers across different languages such as Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Marathi & Punjabi

Some of the Top digital influencers such as Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Jannat Zubair, Nita Shilimkar & Rohit Zinjurke were a part of this campaign.

We also had our top In-house influencers such as Arishfa Khan, Pankaj Joshi, Mohak Narang, Surbhi Rathod & Vishnu Priya along with many others who had participated in this campaign.

The success of this campaign has brought in repeat business from the client and has truly opened doors for many such partnerships with other brands in the future





IPL angle - since the campaign launched in IPL season, it generated huge buzz among cricket fans





A hashtag challenge started on Moj, and also a branded lens was incorporated in this challenge. The lens had 5 cricket shots which creators had to replicate. The one who scores maximum runs wins





The overall campaign garnered massive 1Billion+ views during the campaign.

