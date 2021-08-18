Rizzle announces association with actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

There have already been over thousands of Rimix & Filmi videos made on the track #Raataanlambiyan that features the duo

Rizzle, an innovative short video app, has announced its association with Shershaah starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. It follows several other successful associations with hit movies like Coolie no. 1, Roohi, and more.

Siddharth & Kiara- Bollywood’s hottest new duo have asked their fans to create Filmi & Rimix videos on Rizzle using the movie’s songs. The songs were instant hits and garnered some next-level engagement on the leading short video platform.

Both the celebrities expressed their excitement and support for Rizzle. There have already been over thousands of Rimix & Filmi videos made on the track #Raataanlambiyan.

Speaking about the overall association Sapna Patel, the Marketing Director of Rizzle, shares, “We are delighted to be associated with Shehershaah. Our creators are going gaga by creating several thousands of Filmi and Rimix videos on Raatan Lambiyaan, Ranjha, and other tracks from the movie.”



Sana Afreen, CCO & Staff Program Manager at Rizzle, adds, “Rizzle is the No.1 place for creators to create all kinds of videos. And due to our association with labels like Sony Music and Aditya Music, creators have a library of hit songs of diverse genres to choose from.”

Rizzle has been on an innovation roll and attracted video creators with its exciting and easy-to-use features like Titan, Templates, Filmi, and Rimix. The short video platform is conquering the market with its AI-ML-driven technology and user-friendly interface.

