Microsoft Corporation India clocks turnover of Rs 9430.3 crore in FY21

Microsoft Corporation India, which manufactures, replicates, markets and sells Microsoft Retail Software products and services in India, has clocked a turnover of Rs 9430.3 crore for the fiscal ended 31st March 2021, which is a 7% increase over Rs 8820.4 crore in the previous fiscal.



The company's earning from sale of products declined 21.2% to Rs 3397.7 crore from Rs 4311.9 crore. Product revenue includes sales from operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; development tools; video games.



Revenue from sale of services jumped 35% to Rs 5864.7 crore from Rs 4354.6 crore. Service and other revenue include sales from cloud-based solutions that provide customers with software, services, platforms, and content such as Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Xbox Live; solution support; and consulting services.



Total expenses jumped 9% to Rs 8658 crore from Rs 7967.2 crore. Advertising promotional expenses shot up by 35% to Rs 316.7 crore from Rs 234 crore. The company's net profit fell 8.37% to Rs 572.4 crore from Rs 624.7 crore.



The company paid Rs 23.38 crore to Microsoft Online Inc as royalty for revenue from online search advertising services. In the previous fiscal, Microsoft Corporation India had paid Rs 20.4 crore to Microsoft Online Inc as royalty.

