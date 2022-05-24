Meta to share data on advertiser choice for political & social ads

The Facebook-owner has said the information will be available on its public ad database

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: May 24, 2022 8:28 AM  | 1 min read
Meta

Meta has said it will be sharing more data on the choices that advertisers of political and social ads are making, media networks have reported.

The Facebook-owner's public ad database will include this information in its database for the use of academic researchers, the company has said.

Meta Vice President - Business Integrity Jeff King has been quoted as saying that the attempt is to look at the advertisers' strategy and not just analyzing an ad.

The company has posted that its advertising revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, stands at $26,998 as compared to $25,439 in the same period last year.

