Meta ropes in Spark Foundry to handle its global media duties

Newly named Meta has entrusted Spark Foundry with its global media planning and buying mandate, according to latest news reports. The tech giant had launched a media pitch in March to cover Facebook Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp. According to reports, the global media agency brand within Publicis Media will be responsible for strategic thought leadership, media innovation, planning and buying, cross-channel strategies, etc. for Meta.

The global media account is worth $750 million is up for review. The mandate will include media planning and buying across Facebook’s entire businesses which includes Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Messenger. Facebook is one of the biggest spenders on ads with its ad spends increasing by 43% in 2020.

ID Comms was in charge of the pitch with Mindshare and dentsu being the incumbent agencies.

The media pitch was called two years after the tech giant appointed Ogilvy (Instagram), Wieden + Kennedy (Facebook), Leo Burnett (Messenger), BBDO (WhatsApp), and Droga5 (corporate brand). Over and above this, Facebook's internal creative agency Creative X works across brands.

At Connect 2021, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had introduced Meta that aims to bring together its apps and technologies under one new company brand.

Meta’s focus will be to bring the metaverse to life and help people connect, find communities and grow businesses.

In a blog, the company said that its corporate structure is not changing, however, it plans to report financial results on two operating segments: Family of Apps and Reality Labs starting Q4 2021. “We also intend to start trading under the new stock ticker we have reserved, MVRS, on December 1. Today’s announcement does not affect how we use or share data.”

