Mediabrands announces launch of Mediabrands Content Studio

Mediabrands today announced the launch of Mediabrands Content Studio (MBCS) in India. MBCS is a data-driven content practice, built on the intelligence and insight that media provides about which content connects brands with people in the most compelling and personalized way.

MBCS will focus on creating content strategies for Mediabrands India clients, across three emerging categories: branded content opportunities with media partners, digital content that drives performance and engagement, and brand fueled long and short-form original content. Globally, MBCS was launched in November 2020.

Over the years, Mediabrands India has built a strong presence in the content space, backed by creativity, data, and innovation. The content division of Mediabrands India has been integrated with MBCS India, which will soon announce its leadership and structure.

"The launch of MBCS in India reinforces Mediabrands India's commitment to offering cutting-edge, new and innovative content models for its clients. MBCS will bring together Mediabrands’ content tools and capabilities from around the world and add the power of data and media expertise to create content experiences to grow brands", said, Shashi Sinha, CEO, Mediabrands India.

He further added, "The content function at Mediabrands India has become synonymous with several award-winning, formidable work in the country. I am confident, the team will build MBCS through data-fueled creative and media expertise and set a gold standard in this space."

Recently, MBCS announced an exclusive production partnership with VICE Media, which will gain further momentum in India, with the official launch of the division.

