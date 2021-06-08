Major websites go down due to internet outage

The outage has impacted social media, government, and news websites like Amazon, Financial Times, The Guardian, New York Times, and Bloomberg News

Major websites around the world have faced a major outage on 8th June due to a glitch at US-based cloud computing services provider Fastly.

The outage has impacted social media, government, and news websites like Amazon, Financial Times, The Guardian, New York Times, and Bloomberg News.



In a statement on Twitter, Fastly said that a service configuration triggered disruptions across the point of presence (POP) globally. "We identified a service configuration that triggered disruptions across our POPs globally and has disabled that configuration. Our global network is coming back online," the cloud platform service provider said.



Fastly’s customers include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Pinterest, The New York Times, Shopify, Stripe, and GitHub. Most of Fastly's coverage areas were facing "Degraded Performance".



According to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com, nearly 21,000 Reddit users reported issues with the social media platform, while more than 2,000 users reported problems with Amazon.

