LinkedIn announces second round of job cuts, to let go of nearly 700 employees
The company has sent a mail to all employees about this
LinkedIn has reportedly announced another round of layoffs. The move is expected to affect nearly 700 roles across engineering, product, talent, and finance teams.
According to reports, LinkedIn has written a mail to its employee informing them about the job cuts.
“We did not expect to share this important update with you all in the midst of such challenging times but in the spirit of clarity, Tomer and I wanted to share some news regarding changes we are making to our orgs. As we continue to execute on our FY24 plan, we need to also evolve how we work and what we prioritize so we can deliver on the key initiatives we've identified that will have an outsized impact in achieving our business goals. This means adapting our organizational structures to improve agility and accountability, establishing unambiguous ownership, and driving improving efficiency & transparency through reduced layering,” the mail stated.
“These decisions result in the reduction of 563 roles across R&D. Broken down, there are 137 Engineering management roles and 38 Product roles being reduced. Additionally, there will be 368 role reductions across our Engineering team in an effort to better align resources to our FY24 plan, and we will open a small number of new roles to fill critical gaps in our ambitious roadmap,” the letter read further.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Team Pumpkin secures social media mandate of APL Apollo
The agency has already been handling the SEO and website maintenance of APL Apollo
By e4m Staff | Oct 13, 2023 3:41 PM | 2 min read
Team Pumpkin has won the social media mandate for APL Apollo, a steel tube and pipe manufacturing brand. Team Pumpkin’s SEO vertical ROIsted has been managing APL Apollo’s SEO while the agency’s tech vertical Tech Pepo has been managing their website maintenance since 2020.
“Team Pumpkin will help APL Apollo enhance its social media presence and engagement by strategizing its digital campaigns, putting APL Apollo at the forefront of digital marketing trends, and leveraging social media platforms to connect with its audience. The account will be serviced by the agency's Gurugram branch,” read a release.
APL Apollo’s Chief Brand Officer and Group Head of Marketing, Charu Malhotra, said, “We are eager to start this partnership, as we believe Team Pumpkin’s innovative and digital expertise aligns perfectly with our brand’s vision. Their commitment to excellence and forward-thinking approach mirrors brand values, and we anticipate that their strategies will play a key role in enhancing APL APOLLO’s digital presence. We have full confidence in their capabilities, and we look forward to working together to drive our brand’s digital transformation. Welcome aboard, Team Pumpkin, and let’s embark on this transformative journey together.”
Ranjeet Kumar, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Team Pumpkin said, “For more than 35 years, APL Apollo has continued to lead the industry with sustainable solutions and customer-focused services. We are thrilled to partner with them and look forward to adding more value to their brand's digital experience. At Team Pumpkin, we're committed to delivering results and creating meaningful digital campaigns. Our expertise lies in understanding the brand’s needs and providing them with tailor-made marketing solutions. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in the industry and contribute to their continued success!”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Amazon to stop ad-server business next year
As per media reports, brands and agencies have been given the time to make the transition
By e4m Staff | Oct 13, 2023 10:27 AM | 1 min read
Amazon has decided to shut down its ad-serving business in 2024.
Brands and agencies have been given the time to make the transition.
As per the Amazon spokesperson, "We are always evaluating the potential of our products and services to deliver value for customers, and we regularly make adjustments based on those assessments."
The Amazon Ad Server allows advertisers to create relevant campaigns.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Asian Games 2023: No medals for Indian esports, but brands still shoot their shots
The tournament has showcased India's diversity across gaming titles, creating multiple avenues for brands to invest in and connect with different demographics of PC and console gaming, say experts
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 3:05 PM | 4 min read
India racked up a historical tally of 107 medals at the recently concluded Asian Games 2022, held in 2023 in China, its highest ever number of medals. Another historic first was that this is the first Asian Games that featured esports as a medal sport.
And while India didn’t come home with any medals in that particular segment, the burgeoning gaming industry back home still saw it as a win, as their participation alone has significantly increased the marketability and endorsement opportunities for the entire gaming community. Being on this prestigious international stage has boosted the visibility of India's gaming talents worldwide, capturing the attention of brands and potential sponsors.
For Ashwin Suresh, Founder, Loco, the debut of eSports at the Asian Games was a major step forward for the industry, and it has had a significant impact on the profile and marketability of eSports athletes. “The event is watched by millions of people around the world, and it has helped legitimize eSports as a competitive sport. For Indian eSports athletes, the Asian Games was a unique opportunity to showcase their skills on a global stage. Their participation in the event has helped raise their profile and attract the attention of sponsors and brands,” he says.
The gaming industry, driven by an \engaged audience, has become a fertile ground for brand advertising. According to the Dentsu X Loco report, the global gaming revenue is estimated to surge to $475 billion by 2027, promising a bright future for advertising within gaming platforms. The industry is poised for explosive growth, projected to achieve $500 billion in revenue by the same year with a remarkable CAGR of 9.5%.
Moreover, the wealth of data generated by the mobile gaming sector serves as a goldmine for advertisers. “This data enables precise targeting based on factors such as age, geography, gender, device, language, and interest groups, allowing brands to reach their ideal audience and optimize their return on investment. Brands like KFC, Gillette, H&M, ICICI, Beardo, EaseMyTrip, and many others have already experimented with this evolved tactic to reach out to their target audience,” says Suresh.
“What's truly remarkable is how this event showcased India's diversity across various gaming titles, creating multiple avenues for brands to invest in and connect with different demographics of PC and console gaming. It's an exciting time, as we anticipate a surge in investments in India's eSports sector from various corporates and conglomerates with a track record of supporting sports in the country,” says Animesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO, 8Bit Creatives, and Co-Founder of S8UL.
Suresh says that within this thriving ecosystem, various stakeholders present distinct monetization opportunities. “Loco, for instance, offers in-app advertising and value-added services for brands to capitalize on this growing trend. Mobile gaming, especially on popular titles like Free Fire, BGMI, Call of Duty, among others, witnesses an average user engagement of over 60 minutes daily. Advertisers are drawn to this substantial user base and the significant level of user interaction.”
Rohit Agarwal, Founder and Director, Alpha Zegus, has a slightly different take on the subject. “Marketability and endorsement opportunities for e-athletes do not work in the same fashion as mainstream players and content creators. This is similar to the difference between Olympic players and World Cup players, where pay and fame work very differently. However, as a bigger picture, India’s presence at the Asian Games is a big plus point for us in terms of shifting the whole ecosystem into the limelight.
Brand endorsements of esports players highly depend on the stage at which they are playing and their success on that stage. While this is key, experts agree that esports athletes also need to make more public appearances more often in order to increase their brand value. And consistent tournament success showcases reliability and skill, while engaging in content creation.
“Many successful eSports players today also embrace the role of content creators, a practice we encourage within Team SOUL. This entails live-streaming gameplay, offering game mastery insights, and engaging with the gaming community on streaming platforms, ultimately cultivating a dedicated fanbase within the Indian gaming scene,” says Animesh.
This loyal following often makes players more enticing to brands looking to connect with specific target demographics. In essence, consistent tournament achievements and creative content production are the twin pillars through which eSports athletes can capture the interest of brands and endorsements.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
'India at the cusp of a bright future from B2B perspective'
exchange4media spoke to LinkedIn’s Country Manager and VP of Product to understand their new product solutions, the use of AI for ad platform and how the Indian market is growing in the B2B scenario
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 9:05 AM | 4 min read
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Ad fraud pinch: Advertisers to lose one-third of spends on mobile: Report
India’s share in the global ad waste will be three per cent by 2028, says a recent report by Juniper Research
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 8:23 AM | 3 min read
Nearly a third of mobile marketing dollars will go to ad fraud this year, according to a recent report from Juniper Research.
The total digital ad fraud is projected to cost global marketers $84 billion in 2023, or about 22% of the $380 billion spent on online advertising. For mobile, it’s a whopping 30% of spend, claims the study which analysed datasets from across 45 countries.
Marketers are likely to spend nearly $750 billion annually on digital advertising in 2028, with ad fraud accounting for 23% pie even as ad fraud detection tools are increasingly being used in most countries.
While North America and China along with the Far East regions are expected to bear the brunt the most, Indian marketers have a reason to worry as the subcontinent will account for three per cent of the global ad losses by 2028, the study points out.
This report has come at a time when India is projected to spend $21 billion in digital advertising by 2028 due to the surge in mobile and Internet usage, as per a report from Redseer Strategy Consultants released early this year.
Last month, several trade groups in the US and Europe came together to come up with a common definition for “made-for-advertising” sites to check ad frauds.
Such practices impact advertisers as it diminishes their Return on Investment (ROI). They are either spoofed by fraudsters or interacted with by invalid users and automated bots making advertising and marketing campaigns become less effective.
Due to the complexity of the digital advertising system, all stakeholders, including ad networks, attribution platforms and publishers are susceptible to fraudulent attacks.
AI Impact
Fraudsters usually operate through Bots, which are programmed to imitate real internet users, with the aim of repetitively clicking on advertisement links to generate massive artificial impressions.
To avoid detection, these bots are often distributed across a network of connected devices that are used by fraudsters to generate fake traffic to an advert or website. Each device has a different IP address making it harder for advertisers to detect them.
The report suspects that Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT are being misused by fraudsters to program advanced algorithms to create bots and malware that can mimic human behaviour and steal ad spending from advertisers. What is more concerning is that AI-generated bots are far more difficult to track.
“SIVT (Sophisticated Invalid Traffic) is more difficult than GIVT (General Invalid Traffic) to detect because fraudsters are actively changing patterns of attack to avoid detection. To do this, these fraudsters are investing in AI to not only mask their illegal behaviours, but also detect opportunities where they can spoof valid traffic,” the report warns.
Recommendations
As the digital advertising market is anticipated to grow over 105% over the next five years, this significantly increases the scope and possibilities of ad fraud to occur and intercept advertisers’ revenue from advertising efforts. While efforts to tackle advertising fraud increase, the sheer scale of advertising media leaves significant scope for growth in fraud too.
The report lists three key recommendations:
- Marketers must monitor invalid clicks and blacklist potentially fraudulent devices and IP addresses using third-party fraud detection services and tools.
- Digital advertisers must form strategic partnerships with ad fraud detection vendors to provide transparent and verifiable data to aid in the identification of illegitimate traffic.
- To combat SIVT, fraud mitigation providers need to invest in AI analytics that provides multi-point corroboration to detect, identify and analyze this traffic even as fraudsters use AI to actively avoid detection from tools.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
LinkedIn Ads to be available in Hindi
Abhishek Shrivastava, VP of Product, LinkedIn, said that the company plans to venture into other Indian languages over time
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 1:22 PM | 1 min read
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp