LinkedIn Agency Conclave decodes the future of digital marketing

The LinkedIn Agency Conclave powered by e4m, was the first agency conclave held in India by the group. The conclave witnessed discussions by senior leaders from LinkedIn Marketing Solutions with agency heads on marketing, its future in the country and beyond, and the importance of all industry stakeholders working together to build a thriving ecosystem.

In his opening address, Santosh Krishnamoorthy, Head of Agencies, LinkedIn Marketing Solutions India, spoke about how digital marketing has been growing by leaps and bounds for the last 4-5 years and how the last two years have been really transformative. As he introduced the diverse industry leaders at the conclave’s various panels, Mr Krishnamoorthy not only expressed his excitement for the conversations to come, but also confidence that every speaker would walk away with greater insight on surviving in an ever-evolving marketplace, as well as on the symbiotic relationship between brands, agencies and media platforms.

The Keynote speaker was Alex Sibois, Director- Head of Agency and Channel Sales, APAC, LinkedIn, and over the course of his address, he shared various insights LinkedIn has gained in its studies into strengthening B2B relationships, and strategies marketers could use to add value to the brands they work with and succeeding together in a digital marketplace.

Mr Sibois identified and examined three macro trends that are going to define B2B marketing, noting that, “These are the most impactful and contrarian trends, and we are going to invest in these over the next 10 years and we hope that these will become references for anyone in the B2B marketing world.”

“Marketers always ask ‘What is Everyone Else Doing?’, but this is a wrong question. What they should be asking is ‘What is Nobody Doing Yet’?’ At LinkedIn we have spent the last 5 years on identifying 30 different trends, and while they haven’t become widely used yet, we believe these are what B2B Marketing will adopt, in the long term over the coming decade,” he added, going on to share the company’s learnings.

"The War on Brand; Blockbuster Marketing; and the Death of Hyper-Targeting" as the three “megatrends,” Mr Sibois elucidated on each individually. He pointed out saying people often ask Jeff Bezos the question as to what will change in 10 years and it’s not really a question he wants to answer, and he has very simple reasoning for this. "And that’s because the way to brand and build a performing business, future success, and hyper-growth is by planning based on what won’t change in the coming 10 years”, he added. He went on to explain how LinkedIn had employed similar reasoning in first looking at won’t change in the long-term and then developing strategies for brands on how to build on their B2B marketing and thrive in the future.

After his insightful session, there was a fireside chat, moderated by Nawal Ahuja, Co-Founder, e4m on the topic ‘Trust-based Marketing and Post Pandemic Recovery’, featuring Prasanth Kumar, CEO, South Asia, GroupM, and Sachin Sharma, Director – Enterprise, LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, India. The lively discussion went deep into the minutiae of trust-based marketing and how the agency ecosystem has evolved, particularly in India, over the course of the pandemic.

Mr Kumar, who took over heading GroupM just before the onset of the pandemic in 2019, spoke about how agencies have been pondering over what has changed over the last 18 months and its impacts. He noted, “This was something very out of syllabus, and so much happened over such a short period of time. And I think every business leader, CEOs and others, came to realize by around April 2020 things were definitely going to be different. This was something that impacted everyone from consumers to companies and the entire landscape was evolving almost weekly at that time.”

He added, “I think the biggest impact has been the acceleration of digital. As all of us were working from home, people had more time to be curious and explore. People were looking up more information, consuming more content and checking out different platforms, and exploring different brands and products.” He explained how this led agencies and companies to also do more in-depth research on consumers, not just who they were, but where they were from, what was their consumer journey, and what they were looking for so as to better market as well as provide the goods and services they were looking out more for.

Mr Sharma agreed and said, “As a professional platform, our job is to create employment and economic opportunities for the global workforce, and that has never been more relevant than in the last year and a half. And that is what we have been focussing on product innovations, building trust and tracking trends so we can share them with the workforce. So many new brand launches, new types of job opportunities and positions are now available and we want to be able to provide all our partners with that knowledge.”

The fireside chat was followed by a panel discussion that examined the intriguing prospect of ‘Brand Marketing from an Agency’s Point of View’. Manoj Rijhwani, Director, Mid-market/SMB - LinkedIn Marketing Solutions India, led an eminent panel of industry leaders including Chandni Shah, Founder, COO, Kinnect, Bharat Khatri, CDO, Apac, Omnicom, Vinod Thadani-Chief Digital Growth Officer – Dentsu Media & CEO – iProspect and Aditi Mishra, Chief Strategy Officer – Lodestar, as they discussed new-age brand marketing and the role agencies play in building a strong brand value proposition, as well as the emergence of the brand to demand narrative.

The panelists discussed the many challenges that had emerged across industries and how agencies could address them for their clients, as well as the many opportunities that had risen across sectors and how addressing both of these were vital for future growth and prosperity for the entire ecosystem.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)