Lenskart raises $220M from Temasek, Falcon: Report

Online eyewear retailer Lenskart has reportedly raised $220 million from investors like Temasek Holdings Pte and Falcon Edge Capital.
The company plans to pump the capital along with $95 million raised from KKR & CO earlier to expand its online sales and to launch more brick-and-mortar stores in India, South Asia and the Middle East.
The startup's valuation is now $2.5 billion, said Peyush Bansal, who founded the company in 2010.
The move comes at a critical time for India's tech startup industry. Last week, Zomato made its stock market debut and payment app Paytm filed a draft prospectus for India's biggest IPO.
